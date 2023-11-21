Missing Murfreesboro Teen Found Safe

UPDATE: 15-year-old Devellion Crutcher has been safely located.

November 20, 2023 – Devellion Shodel Crutcher was last seen on Nov. 19, 2023, in the area of the Landmark Apts. on S. Rutherford Blvd.

Crutcher was wearing khaki shorts, black sweatshirt, and black & purple Jordan’s. He has been entered into National Crime Intelligence Center (NCIC) as missing.

If you know where he would be located, please notify Det. Jamison with the Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 629-201-5581 or 0485@murfreesborotn.gov.