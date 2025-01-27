Crumbl Weekly Menu Through February 1, 2025



Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts for January 27 through February 1, 2025. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Milk Chocolate Chip – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Cookies & Cream Cake ft. OREO® – A two-tiered dark chocolate cake made with OREO®, layered with OREO® cream cheese frosting, topped with rich chocolate glaze, and finished with a MINI OREO® cookie. OREO is a trademark of Mondelēz International group, used with permission.

Strawberry Shortcake – A double-stacked vanilla shortcake layered with fresh whipped cream and house-made strawberry jam.

Confetti Cake Cookie – A sugar cookie mixed with a burst of confetti sprinkles, topped with pink vanilla cream cheese frosting, and a dash of confetti sprinkles.

Banana Bread Cookie – A fluffy banana cookie with flavors of brown sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla, topped with a cream cheese glaze and a brown sugar streusel.

Macadamia Nut – An original cookie packed with smooth white drops and buttery macadamia nuts.

Lemon Poppy Seed – A zesty lemon cookie mixed with poppy seeds, loaded with lemon filling, and then smothered in lemon almond glaze.

Mom’s Recipe – A hearty oatmeal cookie packed with semi-sweet chocolate, toffee, and peanut butter-flavored chips then sprinkled with a dash of sea salt.

Source: Crumbl

