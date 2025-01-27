Krispy Kreme Introduces All-New Hearts in Bloom Collection

Flowers? Sweets? Or both? This Valentine’s Day, Krispy Kreme® has the answer for this traditional Valentine’s gifting dilemma!

Doughnuts are in full and flavorful bloom at Krispy Kreme for Valentine’s Day. Krispy Kreme’s all-new Hearts in Bloom Collection is an exquisite arrangement of four heart-shaped doughnuts in a customized flower bouquet box.

Available today through Valentine’s Day at participating Krispy Kreme shops, the Hearts in Bloom Collection is a treat for taste buds and a feast for the eyes, inspired by nature’s most beautiful blooms. Hearts will flutter for the:

You Make My Daisy Doughnut:an unglazed heart doughnut filled with white Kreme™, dipped in strawberry flavored icing, drizzled with yellow icing and topped with a daisy candy piece.

Love You Bunches Doughnut:an unglazed heart doughnut filled with Chocolate Kreme™, dipped in red icing, drizzled with green stems and topped pink and red confectionery curls.

Blooming Heart Doughnut:an unglazed heart doughnut filled with Cookies & Kreme™ filling, dipped in purple icing and sprinkled with hearts in bloom sprinkles.

You Are My Sunshine Doughnut: an unglazed heart doughnut filled with caramel flavored Kreme™, dipped in chocolate icing, drizzled with a green stem and topped with a sunflower candy piece.

Krispy Kreme’s Hearts in Bloom Collection is available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website, individually and by the dozen.

Guests can also enjoy the Hearts in Bloom Collection in a Krispy Kreme 6-pack box delivered fresh daily to select retailers. Visit krispykreme.com/locate/location-search#grocery to find a shop or retailer near you.

To learn more about Krispy Kreme’s new Hearts in Bloom Collection, visit www.krispykreme.com/promos/valentinesday.

Share how you’re spreading love this Valentine’s Day with Krispy Kreme’s new Hearts in Bloom Collection by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme on social media.

Source: Krispy Kreme

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email