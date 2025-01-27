City Café Closes After 124 Years

On Thursday, January 23, 2025, the 124-year-old City Café closed for good. Only 18 days away from their 125th anniversary. Teresa and Rollin Kellogg were the last owners. They made a point of sharing bits of the restaurant’s history both on the menu and in the décor.

For much of its history, City Café was where you went to find out who was going to win just about any election before voting closed. Their straw polls were correct more than 90% of the time.

Long a hangout for local business owners and politicians, even today you will see community leaders pop in for breakfast or lunch.

Stories vary, but most say that Henry and Dorsey Cantrell started City Café on February 10, 1900. It passed through many hands and saw a number of different locations on the square, including the current location of Joanie’s.

In 1986, Gary and Pat Simpson bought the restaurant, moving it to the current location in 1992, although it feels like it has always been there. The current owners took it over in 2014. They have kept the feel, but have added a few healthier items to the menu to reach out to the more health-conscious.

After the pandemic, in 2020, the Kelloggs previously announced that they were going to have to close, but the community stepped up and saved the business. This time there were just too many factors beyond their control that made it impossible to go on, like the quickly rising cost of food.

“It breaks our hearts to have to make this post but,” the Kelloggs said on Facebook, “this economy has literally broke [sic] us. We have tried so hard to stay ahead but, when you have more going out than coming in, it catches up with you… We have poured our blood, sweat and tears into City Cafe because we love it. This has been our home away from home. She is a part of our family, and we have worked hard to make her a part of yours…We have been blessed to get to know our community in ways we could not have without this Cafe. We have been blessed to get to know our employees throughout the years, and create family bonds with them. We have been blessed to feel family bonds with our customers. Our Motto is…‘You come in as a stranger, and you leave as family.’ We truly hope you have felt that love. We don’t know what is going to come of the Cafe from here. We want to truly thank you all for your support during our time here.”

Many people in the community have stories about City Café. It is one of the places that visitors were told to make a point of going to when in town. And just about everyone who has spent any time living or working in the city has visited it at least once.

“My father’s cousins, the Watsons, owned it many years ago,” noted Delaca Amber Watson on Facebook. “I…remember my Grandaddy Davenport would walk in the back door when I was a kid and say do y’all need help with the dishes. He didn’t work there, but loved to help out. Oftentimes I was caught in the middle of a table of older gentlemen and sometimes ladies talking for hours. Sometimes spending time on the courthouse steps after watching them widdle[sic]. Wonderful memories of a town that has changed so much.”

Frankie Current Cashion said online, “Me and my husband have been coming there since we were married students at [Middle Tennessee State University], over 50 years ago!”

Added Lin Richmond, “So very, very sad to hear this! We will truly miss y’all, and it is heartbreaking this piece of history will no longer be. Thank you for all the wonderful years!”

