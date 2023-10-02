Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through October 7, 2023



Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of October 2-7, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk – Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

Caramel Apple – A warm cinnamon apple cookie topped with caramel cream cheese frosting, chopped Granny Smith apples, a drizzle of caramel, and a house-made streusel.

Dark Dream – A decadent chocolate cookie packed and topped with gooey semi-sweet chocolate chips.

Peanut Butter Munch – A peanut butter cookie topped with a symphony of milk chocolate, a crunch of peanut butter coated cereal pieces, and a sprinkle of powdered sugar.

Chocolate Green Mint – A chocolate cookie packed with green mint pieces and rolled in cookies & cream crumbs, then smothered in green mint buttercream frosting and sprinkled with cookies & cream bits.

Oatmeal Mallow Sandwich – Two oatmeal cookies with molasses, vanilla, and cinnamon flavors, sandwiching a layer of marshmallow cream cheese frosting.