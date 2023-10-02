TN Dept. of Revenue Free Webinar for New Businesses October 4

NASHVILLE – Join the Department of Revenue on October 4, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Central time for a free webinar designed specifically for new businesses.

In this webinar, participants learn about state obligations for new businesses and other resources that may help them. Topics covered include tax registration, sales and use tax, business tax, franchise and excise taxes, and how to get help from the Department of Revenue as well as other state tax agencies.

Register for the tax webinar here.

The October 4 webinar is part of a free quarterly webinar series the department offers for new businesses. Learn more on our website.

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2022 fiscal year, it collected $20.9 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $4.3 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

Source: TN Dept. of Revenue