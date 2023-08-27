Country Music Hall of Fame Opens Patty Loveless Exhibit

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum celebrated the opening of its newest exhibition, Patty Loveless: No Trouble with the Truth. The exhibit explores the life and career of Country Music Hall of Fame member-elect Patty Loveless — tracing her story, from a musical prodigy to a Grammy award-winning country music star who carries forward the sounds of her Appalachian roots. The exhibit, which will be open from Aug. 23 through October 2024, is included with museum admission.

The exhibit includes stage wear, tour memorabilia, manuscripts, set lists, instruments, photographs, videos, posters, advertising pamphlets and more. The official exhibit playlist is now available here.

Loveless achieved thirty-one Top Twenty hits by 2003, including five #1s. Her foray into bluegrass on her acclaimed 2001 album, Mountain Soul, featured the enduring song “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive.” As Loveless became a veteran artist, she continued to focus her recordings on works by songwriters she favored, including songs by highly respected writers such as Tony Arata, Matraca Berg, Paul Kennerley, Jim Lauderdale, Gary Nicholson and a young, largely unknown Chris Stapleton.

Loveless has won five Country Music Association awards, two Academy of Country Music awards and two Grammys. She became a member of the Grand Ole Opry on June 11, 1988, and will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in October of this year.