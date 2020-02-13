The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, a charitable organization connecting generosity with need in 40 Middle Tennessee and three Kentucky counties, announces its annual scholarship application process is now open and invites students to apply by March 15, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. Central Time, at www.cfmt.org.

The Foundation administers more than 125 scholarship funds, established by individuals, companies and civic groups. Students may be eligible for multiple scholarships and need only to submit one application.

Whether a student is studying law or horticulture, planning a career in criminal justice or teaching, or studying at a technical school or four-year university, The Community Foundation’s scholarship program supports individuals from various backgrounds and communities seeking funding for educational opportunities.

“Getting an education is one of the most important milestones in life, but for many, it comes with a great burden,” said Ellen Lehman, president of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. “We feel honored to help students receive a quality education, made possible by donors who wish to make a difference. It is a privilege to connect generosity with need in this way.”

In 2019, The Community Foundation awarded scholarships to 320 individual students totaling $715,850 in funding to students pursuing secondary educational goals at accredited schools throughout the United States.

For a complete list of scholarships and the online application, visit The Community Foundation’s website at www.cfmt.org. For more information, call The Community Foundation at 615-321-4939. Applications must be submitted by March 15, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. Central Time. Applicants will be notified of results in mid-May.

About The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee

The Community Foundation exists to promote and facilitate giving in the 40 counties of Middle Tennessee and beyond. It does this by accepting gifts of any size from anyone at any time and by empowering individuals, families, companies, nonprofits, and communities to respond to needs and opportunities that matter. The Community Foundation works with people who have great hearts, whether or not they have great wealth, to craft solutions that reflect their intentions and goals. For more information, call 615-321-4939 or visit www.cfmt.org.