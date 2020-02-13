The Jones Company, a Nashville-based home builder, has announced their first neighborhood in Smyrna, Oakhaven Estates. The company will be debuting their newest home floorplans, the Discovery Collection.

Oakhaven Estates of Smyrna is conveniently located off I-24. With only 17 homesites, the development will boast the Jones Company’s newest collection, Discovery, which was designed with the young, vibrant, growing family in mind. The Discovery Collection homes are priced from the $269s and range from 1,400 to 2,600 square feet. The homes are designed for busy lifestyles and young families. Flexible floorplans and customizable options include farmhouse-style exteriors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and an oversized master shower.

Located off Gambill Ln. in Smyrna, Oakhaven Estates is zoned for Rocky Fork Elementary, Rocky Fork Middle School and Smyrna High School.

“We are excited to debut such a live-able, well-designed floorplan,” said Ken Stricker, CEO of The Jones Company. “With all the same Jones SmartBuilding techniques that we’re known for, these homes are designed to be budget-minded and make the best use of every inch of space.”

The model home, debuting the Discovery Collection, is coming soon. Floor plans, photos and options can be found online at livejones.com. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 615-405-6425.

About The Jones Company

The Jones Company, a Nashville home builder, is celebrating 92 years of building homes and communities in 2019. The Jones Company was founded by John E. Jones of St. Louis in 1927. The three-generation family owned and operated company offers a variety of home collections in all price ranges to meet diverse lifestyle needs. Known in the homebuilding industry as “the value leader,” the company’s in-house architectural department strives to find new ways to provide the best value to buyers. It is for this reason that many customers purchase two, three and even four Jones homes throughout their lifetime. In demonstrating this mission, every Jones home is backed by a one-year warranty on workmanship and materials and a 10-year guarantee on major structural components. The company is proud to have a history of community involvement, including a decade of projects with Habitat for Humanity.