The City of Murfreesboro Parks & Recreation Department announced the 2019 Tennessee Recreation and Parks Association (TRPA) award recipients during the Feb. 5, 2020, Parks & Recreation Commission meeting.

TRPA announced the recipients of the Association’s 2019 Awards for outstanding achievements of individuals, communities and organizations during the Association’s 68th Annual Conference in Chattanooga.

“Once again, the Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department’s staff have demonstrated their passion and commitment to bring quality services and facilities to the residents and visitors of the City of Murfreesboro,” said Parks & Recreation Director Nate Williams. “It is an honor to have such a large number of our staff recognized by recreation professionals from across the state and by the Tennessee Recreation and Parks Association.”

The following awards were announced Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020:

Public Relations Four Star Award recognizes excellence and community impact by departments: Murfreesboro Parks & Recreation is awarded for the “Bring Your Own *Water* Bottle” campaign.

The Wellness Award, presented by the Programming & Recreation Branch, recognizes an individual who focuses on physical activity, fitness and wellness programs, policies, and activities. The recipient is Jennifer Joines of Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation.

The Dennis Rainier Award, presented by the Athletics Branch, recognizes an individual who demonstrates excellence in athletic planning and programming. The recipient is Brittany Garrett of Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation.

The Donald H Stanton Award, presented by the Ethnic Minority Interest Section, recognizes the community center determined to have had the best overall programs. The recipient is Patterson Park Community Center of Murfreesboro Parks & Recreation, Gernell Jenkins, director.

The Wayne Hansard Award, presented by the Municipal County Interest Section, recognizes an individual who demonstrates excellence in the maintenance of parks, facilities, and/or grounds. The recipient is Rob Millar of Murfreesboro Parks & Recreation.

The Robert Horsley Award, presented by the Municipal County Interest Section, recognizes an individual who planned, conducted and/or was responsible for the most outstanding community center program of the year. The recipient is Priscilla Murray of Murfreesboro Parks & Recreation

The Marketing Award, presented by the Programming & Recreation Branch, recognizes an individual that has demonstrated innovation and creativity and inspires others to develop similar programs. The recipient is Melinda Tate of Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation.

The Special Events Award, presented by the Programming & Recreation Branch, recognizes an individual that has demonstrated innovation and creativity and inspires others to develop similar programs. The recipient is Kathy Herod of Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation.

Tennessee Recreation and Parks Association (TRPA) is the leading nonprofit organization for parks and recreation in Tennessee with over 1,700 members united to strengthen those committed to the benefits of parks and recreation by supporting highly effective professionals to achieve healthy, livable communities.

For more information on the awards, contact Melinda Tate, Marketing Coordinator, Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation, (615) 809-4866 or mtate@murfreesborotn.gov.