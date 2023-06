Coming to Netflix in July 2023

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of July 2023.

Coming Soon

The Dragon Prince: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Dream (KR) — NETFLIX FILM

Kohrra (IN) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Murderer (TH) — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 7/1/23

THE DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

Bridesmaids

The Huntsman: Winter’s War

Jumanji (1995)

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kick-Ass

Liar Liar

ONE PIECE: Thriller Bark

ONE PIECE: TV Original 2

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Prom NightRay

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Snow White & the Huntsman

The Squid and the Whale

Star Trek

Star Trek Into Darkness

The Sweetest Thing

Titanic

Uncle Buck

Warm Bodies

Avail. 7/3/23

Little Angel: Volume 3

Unknown: The Lost Pyramid — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 7/4/23

The King Who Never Was (IT) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Tom Segura: Sledgehammer — NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 7/5/23

Back to 15: Season 2 (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES

My Happy Marriage (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

WHAM! (UK) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 7/6/23

Deep Fake Love (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

Gold Brick (FR) — NETFLIX FILM

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES

Wake Up, Carlo! (BR) — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 7/7/23

Fatal Seduction (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES

Hack My Home — NETFLIX SERIES

The Out-Laws — NETFLIX FILM

Seasons (PH) — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 7/10/23

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

StoryBots: Answer Time: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Unknown: Killer Robots — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 7/11/23

Nineteen to Twenty (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 7/12/23

Mr. Car and the Knights Templar (PL) — NETFLIX FILM

Quarterback — NETFLIX SERIES

Record of Ragnarok: Season 2: Episodes 11-15 (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

Sugar Rush: The Baking Point (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 7/13/23

Burn the House Down (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

Devil’s Advocate (KW) — NETFLIX SERIES

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Sonic Prime: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Survival of the Thickest — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 7/14/23

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2 (IL) — NETFLIX SERIES

Bird Box Barcelona (ES) — NETFLIX FILM

Five Star Chef (UK) — NETFLIX SERIES

Love Tactics 2 (TR) — NETFLIX FILM

Too Hot to Handle: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 7/15/23

Country Queen (KY) — NETFLIX SERIES

Morphle 3D: Season 1

My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale: Season 1

Avail. 7/16/23

Ride Along

Avail. 7/17/23

Unknown: Cave of Bones — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 7/19/23

The (Almost) Legends (MX) — NETFLIX FILM

The Deepest Breath — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 7/20/23

Supa Team 4 (ZA) — NETFLIX FAMILY

Sweet Magnolias: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 7/21/23

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

They Cloned Tyrone — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 7/24/23

Big Eyes

Dew Drop Diaries — NETFLIX FAMILY

Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 7/25/23

Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts — NETFLIX COMEDY

Sintonia: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 7/26/23

Baki Hanma: Season 2: The Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES

Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case (UK) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 7/27/23

Happiness For Beginners — NETFLIX FILM

The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders (MX) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Paradise (DE) — NETFLIX FILM

Today We’ll Talk About That Day (ID) — NETFLIX FILM

The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 7/28/23

A Perfect Story (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

Captain Fall — NETFLIX SERIES

D.P.: Season 2 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Hidden Strike

How to Become a Cult Leader — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie (FR) — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Tailor: Season 2 (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 7/29/23

The Uncanny Counter: Season 2 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 7/31/23