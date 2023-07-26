Coming to Netflix in August 2023



Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of August 2023.

Coming to Netflix August 2023

August 1

2 Fast 2 Furious

Bee Movie

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Coming to America

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Eat Pray Love

Fast & Furious

Fast Five

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Friends with Benefits

It’s Complicated

The Jerk

Just Go With It

Lost in Translation

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

No Strings Attached

Pawn Stars: Season 14

Poms

Terminator Genisys

Ugly Betty: Seasons 1-4

Untold: Volume 3

August 2

Mark Cavendish: Never Enough

Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food

Soulcatcher

August 3

Head to Head

Heartstopper: Season 2

The Last Hours of Mario Biondo

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 2

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

August 4

The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge

Fatal Seduction: Volume 2

August 7

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 8

August 8

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2

Zombieverse

August 9

Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop

August 10

Jagun Jagun

Marry My Dear Body

Mech Cadets

Painkiller

August 11

Down for Love

Heart of Stone

August 12

Behind Your Touch

August 14

Paddington

The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle: Season 4

August 15

Ancient Aliens: Season 5

Ballers: Season 1-5

Jared Freid: 37 and Single

August 16

At Home With The Furys

The Chosen One

Depp V. Heard

August 17

My Dad the Bounty Hunter: Season 2

The Upshaws: Part 4

August 18

10 Days of a Bad Man

Love, Sex and 30 Candles

Mask Girl

The Monkey King

August 22

Lighthouse

August 23

The Big Short

Destined with You

Sausage Party

Squared Love Everlasting

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2

August 24

Baki Hanma: Season 2 Part 2

Ragnarok: Season 3

Who is Erin Carter?

August 25

Killer Book Club

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

August 30

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2

August 31