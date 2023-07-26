Puckett’s Restaurant to Open in Hendersonville

Tennessee-based hospitality group A. Marshall Hospitality (AMH) is expanding to Sumner County with the opening of a Puckett’s Restaurant in Hendersonville, Tenn. Set to open in early 2024, Puckett’s Hendersonville will be the eighth Puckett’s, along with Tennessee locations in Nashville, Chattanooga, Columbia, Franklin, Murfreesboro and Pigeon Forge, as well as Cullman, Ala.

“Hendersonville has been a community on our wish list for many years,” said Andy Marshall, AMH CEO and proprietor. “It is a town that is rich in family values, has deep roots in the music industry and an appreciation for great food. We are thrilled about this opportunity and look forward to serving ‘The City by the Lake.’”

Recognized by Southern Living as a Tennessee Top 5 Local Restaurant, Puckett’s is known for its Southern hospitality, Memphis-style barbecue smoked low and slow over cherry wood, as well as its engagement with the local community. Marshall is looking forward to continuing this legacy in Sumner County.

Hendersonville Mayor Jamie Clary added, “I am thrilled to welcome Puckett’s Restaurant and A. Marshall Hospitality to Hendersonville. As one of Tennessee’s most iconic restaurants and live music venues, Puckett’s fits perfectly in Hendersonville, the home of Taylor Swift, the Oak Ridge Boys and Johnny Cash. As a growing city of professionals, many of Hendersonville’s residents know Puckett’s from working in downtown Nashville. Early next year, they can visit the new location closer to home for authentic comfort food and family-friendly entertainment.”

Plans for the newest location include a full-service dining room offering breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week, regular live music and the familiar Puckett’s atmosphere beloved by its loyal customers. Additional features will include an open kitchen, covered patio, private dining room, wrap-around bar, dedicated stage for live music and a market of Puckett’s merchandise. The 7,387-square-foot space will seat approximately 250 and is anticipated to open in February 2024.

Puckett’s Hendersonville will be located at 1039 Glenbrook Way, Hendersonville, Tenn. 37075 directly off of Vietnam Veterans Boulevard. For updates on the new location and more information about Puckett’s and the AMH family of restaurants, visit www.amarshallhospitality.com.