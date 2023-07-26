Harper’s Steakhouse Announces Open Date for New Downtown Nashville Location

Milkshake Concepts, an experiential hospitality group making significant long-term investments to bring memorable hospitality experiences to Nashville, announced an opening date of August 18th for its next Music City destination: Harper’s Steakhouse.

The globally inspired steakhouse draws on inspiration from Asia, Europe, and the Americas to produce a steakhouse experience with inventive and unexpected touches.

“We believe Harper’s will set itself apart from other steakhouse options with its beautiful design, energetic atmosphere, an incredible menu with international flair, and experiential presentation,” said Imran Sheikh, co-founder and CEO of Milkshake Concepts. “We look forward to becoming a welcoming gathering place for our neighbors and a destination for any occasion for locals and visitors alike. We can’t wait to introduce Harper’s to Nashville.”

Located at 2 Lea Ave, Nashville, TN 37210, Harper’s will open in 9,000 square feet at Peabody Plaza in the burgeoning South Bank district within the urban core of Nashville.

Harper’s menu, guided by Milkshake Concepts’ Senior Culinary Director Rodman Shields and Corporate Chef Eric Friedline, will take guests on a culinary journey from start to finish.

A meal at Harper’s begins with exciting and inventive starters — known as “Arrivals” — like Beef Wellington Potstickers, Crispy Rock Shrimp Tempura, and Italian Seafood Cioppino or tantalizing selections from the Raw Bar like Oysters on the Half Shell, Tiger Shrimp Cocktail, and Big Eye Tuna Sashimi. The steak selection includes classic cuts such as Filet Mignon and Dry-Aged Bone-in NY Strip as well as adventurous options like Elk Tenderloin, Japanese Wagyu, and Lamb Chops with English Mint Sauce. The new venue also lends itself well to groups with its “Large Format Cuts” such as a 48 oz. Porterhouse and an Australian 30 oz. Wagyu Tomahawk. Memorable desserts — known as “Departures” — like the sharable Giant Crème Brûlée, torched tableside with Champagne-marinated fresh berries, complete the lively, memorable dining experience.

A creative mixology program boasts imaginative and whimsical hand-crafted cocktails like the Wagyu Old Fashioned made with smoked wagyu-washed Jack Daniels Triple Mash; the Dirty Politician with your choice of Chopin Vodka or Monkey 47 Gin, Blue Cheese Washed LoFi Vermouth, and an assortment of artisan house-stuffed olives; and The Goo Goo Cluster, a sweet after-dinner drink made with Knob Creek Rye, Carpana Antica, dark chocolate, walnut bitters, egg white, and of course, Goo Goo Clusters. The sommelier-curated wine program features a robust list of wines by the bottle and the glass, as well as a signature house wine developed exclusively for Harper’s via Oregon-based Maysara Winery.

Harper’s plans to be a community destination all day and all week with lunch, including a two-course “Prix Fixe” option, lively brunch programming, and experiential dinner, as well as convenient and affordable valet service for guests.

Milkshake Concepts’ interior design team along with Franklin-based Barnett Design Group led Harper’s architectural design, which features intricate stonework and archways accented by vibrant wallpaper and lush greenery, resulting in a modern aesthetic with classic touches and stylish flair.

“When it comes to design and presentation, this is steak and style coming together at a previously unseen level – it breaks the mold of the traditional steakhouse and upends expectations,” added Sheikh.

As previously announced, Harper’s will be led by industry veterans Steve Weaver and Heather Karst as Director of Operations and General Manager, respectively. Weaver joined Milkshake Concepts in early 2023 after more than 20 years’ experience in leadership in the restaurant industry. In recent years, he has worked in operations within local culinary favorites such as Barcelona Wine Bar, Martin’s BBQ Joint, and Sunda New Asian. Karst has been with Milkshake Concepts for more than a year and boasts previous stints in food and beverage management positions at the Dream Hotel Nashville, The Westin Nashville, and Chartwell Hospitality. She is a graduate of the University of Memphis.

Harper’s is currently hiring for all positions. Postings can be found here: https://fohandboh.com/restaurant-jobs/harpers-nashville-tn.

Reservations are available on the website- harpersnashville.com.