CMT to Honor Legendary Band Alabama

CMT announced “CMT GIANTS: ALABAMA,” a star-studded salute celebrating the extraordinary career and music of one of the most successful and iconic country groups of all time. Filming at Belmont University’s Fisher Center for the Performing Arts in Nashville, it will air as a 2-hour special later this year.

Music’s biggest names, including Blake Shelton ft. Steve Wariner, Brad Paisley, Jamey Johnson, Jason Aldean, Little Big Town, Old Dominion, Pam Tillis & Lorrie Morgan, Riley Green, and Sam Hunt will come together to perform some of the band’s most legendary hits for a once-in-a-lifetime tribute event.

Additionally, Evander Holyfield, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, Martina McBride, Vince Gill and more will appear both in-person and virtually to share personal stories reflecting on Alabama’s forever impact on music, blended alongside rare photos, performance footage and interviews from the vault – plus an all-new sit down with Alabama themselves reflecting on their storied career.