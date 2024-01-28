New Cocktail Bar to Open in Hillsboro Village

Jar, a speakeasy-style cocktail club in Hillsboro Village, is slated to open its doors on February 2nd. The vibe-inducing club will feature craft cocktails, a small bites menu and a lineup of live DJs that will invite guests to grab a drink and dance the night away.

Located at 1990 Wedgewood Ave, the cocktail club is located inside Bungalow10, but can be accessed through a separate entrance, designated by a yellow brick road pathway. The 3,600-square-foot space can accommodate up to 250 guests with a variety of seating options, from VIP lounge booths to cabanas. The space is bright and bold, with funky jewel toned couches and LED screens wrapping the wall. A botanical touch will be provided by bamboo plants lining the back wall. Retractable windows will offer the option to bring the outside air into the stylish space on perfect temperature evenings.

The club will provide many ways to entertain its guests, with strobe lights, disco lasers, fog machines, a kiss cam, shot cam and a dance cam to add to the party atmosphere. DJs from all over the country will spin mostly Top 40, hip hops and 90s and 2000s hits nightly.

Guests are encouraged to reserve their spots for Jar’s guest list in advance on the website, but walk-ups will be available as well. There will be a cover after 10:00 pm, but guests who sign up in advance on the list will have their cover fee waived.

In addition to Jar’s beverage menu, which will include signature and shareable cocktails, an American tapas menu will be offered with highlights including salmon tenders, small sliders and various other appetizers, curated by Culinary Director Brandon Truesdale.

This will be the third hospitality concept in Nashville from Make a Play Hospitality group, who opened neighboring dining concept Supper Club on Belcourt in October 2023 and will be opening Bungalow10 in January 2023. This marks co-owners and operators Joe Johnson and Robert Higgins’ tenth hospitality venture in Tennessee.

“Hillsboro Village used to be the place to go out and have fun back in the day, and we’re aiming to bring these vibes back to the area with the addition of Jar,” says Robert Higgins, Co-owner of Jar. “We are so excited to bring the nightlife scene back to one of Nashville’s most historic neighborhoods.”

With the addition of Jar, Make A Play Hospitality Group has ushered in a trio of hospitality ventures on Belcourt Ave. with plans for more to come in the future.