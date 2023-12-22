Christmas Crafts the Whole Family Can Enjoy

Kids love to create! This time of year is the perfect time for kids to express their creativity and use their masterpieces as Christmas decor or as gifts for others. Here is a curated list of Christmas crafts your kids are sure to love.

1 Reindeer Mason Jar Bright Kid Fun has an easy tutorial for making the cutest little reindeer from mason jars, candy and a few other easy-to-find items. They make for great displays and even better gifts for those kids care about the most. 2 Paper Plate Christmas Wreath The Glued to My Crafts Blog has the perfect craft that not only looks cute but also serves as a special keepsake. With just a few simple items, you can spend quality time together creating a special wreath unlike any other. 3 Fingerprint Christmas Ornaments Mommy Snippets provides easy-to-follow instructions for these one-of-a-kind ornaments. In a matter of minutes, you can create unique designs such as angels, reindeer, snowmen and so much more out of your child’s fingerprint. 4 Christmas Tree Pinecones Smart Class provides a fun craft that not only allows for creativity but also encourages outdoor time. Gather some pine cones and let the holiday festivities begin! Paint the pine cones green so they look like little trees and decorate them with festive beads, mini poms poms and other items. 5 DIY Car and Truck Christmas Ornaments A fun keepsake craft to keep for your own tree or make several to hand out as thoughtful gifts, children will love creating these little car and truck ornaments with photos inside. 6 Paper Plate Christmas Trees Red Ted Art has provided instructions for a fun twirling Christmas tree that looks whimsical once hung up to the wall or from the ceiling. With endless creativity options, you can watch your masterpiece dance and twirl all season long. 7 Giant Gingerbread Man Making a giant gingerbread man is fun for all ages as kids let their imaginations run wild! With simple items such as a kraft paper roll, markers and a few accessories your children can turn their creative Christmas fantasy into a lifesize version of reality! 8 Salt Dough Footprint Reindeer Ornaments A fun time that provides your family with a treasured keepsake for years to come, this Salt Dough Footprint Reindeer Ornament will create lasting memories.