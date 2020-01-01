Carrie Underwood Steps Down as Host of CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood is making changes in 2020.

For the last 12 years, Carrie Underwood has hosted the CMA Awards, eleven of those years were with co-host Brad Paisley and this past year with Reba and Dolly.

Sharing the news on Facebook, Underwood stated, “One of the highlights of 2019 and of my entire career so far was being on stage with the legends that are Reba and Dolly Parton. I’m so proud that we could celebrate the incredible female artists that are part of the legacy of country music, past, present, and future, and I’m thankful for the huge audiences all over the world that tuned in to see it. It’s hard to believe that it was my 12th year hosting and I will always treasure every show, from the 11 that I was so lucky to do with my partner in crime and friend for life, Brad Paisley, to sharing the stage with two of my all-time heroes.”

Underwood continued, “I’m so incredibly grateful to everyone involved with the CMA Awards all these years. It’s hard to imagine topping what we have accomplished together, so I’ve decided that it’s time to pass the hosting torch (at least for now!) to others that will cherish it and honor it as much as I do. I’ve got so many exciting things coming in the new year and beyond, and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for all of us.”

Earlier in December, Underwood shared the cover for her new book Find Your Path to release in March 2020.

An explanation about the book from Underwood states, “I want to be healthy and fit 52 weeks of the year, but that doesn’t mean I have to be perfect every day. This philosophy is a year-round common-sense approach to health and fitness that involves doing your best most of the time—and by that, I don’t mean being naughty for three days and good for four. I mean doing your absolute best most of the time during every week, 52 weeks of the year.”

