The Center for the Arts kicks off its 25th season with Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. The production opens on Friday, January 10 and runs through Sunday, January 26. Join The Center for the Arts for this enchanting tale of how the bookish Belle finds the adventure and love she’s seeking when her father loses his way in the woods and comes upon a Beast in a mysterious castle.

‘This musical has so many memories for so many people,” says director Mark David Williams. “I continue to find funny and meaningful moments in this show and have learned to love it even more as we’ve gone through the rehearsal process. It’s a top notch, extremely talented cast and I promise a great night or afternoon of live theater. We are excited to share this treasured story with all ages.”

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast tells the story of Belle, a young woman yearning for more in her small French town. After her father is imprisoned by the mysterious Beast, she travels to save him and offers to become the prisoner in his place. As Belle explores the castle, she learns of the secrets hidden within the walls and makes many enchanting friends. If the Beast can get Belle to fall in love with him, then she can undo the spell that turned him from Prince to monster. This classical musical love story is a magical tale that comes to life with unforgettable characters, astonishing sets and costumes, and a stunning score including, “Be Our Guest,” “Gaston,” “Human Again,” and the Tony-winning title song, “Beauty and the Beast.”

The Disney animated feature film from which the musical is based premiered in 1991 and won the Academy Award for Best Song and Best Original Score and made history for being the first animated feature to be nominated for Best Picture. The Broadway production opened in 1994 and ran for 13 years. The Broadway production expanded upon the animated version with seven new songs.

The production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast at the Center for the Arts is directed by Mark David Williams and choreographed by Brittany Griffin.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is generously sponsored by Redstone Federal Credit Union.

Tickets start at $14 and are currently on sale at boroarts.org, by calling 615-904-ARTS (2787), or at the Center for the Arts Box Office, 110 West College Street, in downtown Murfreesboro. Rated G.

Mrs. Potts’ Magical Tea Party with Belle and Friends

In addition to the musical production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, the Center for the Arts is offering “Mrs. Potts Magical Tea Party with Belle and Friends” before matinee performances. Children will be able to spend time with Belle and her enchanted friends for a magical meet and greet that includes tea, cookies, story time, photo opportunities with backdrop, and signed autographs. Each child will also receive a souvenir. Priority seating for the performance is available with purchase of tickets to the Tea Party. Children are encouraged to wear their favorite Disney costume. Tickets to this exclusive event are $20 after the purchase of a child ticket to the performance.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast runs Friday, January 10 through Sunday, January 26.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast PERFORMANCE DATES:

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast TICKETS:

Adult $18.00; Seniors (65+)/Students/Military: $16.00; Children: $14.00

Discount of $2.00/ticket for groups of 10 or more. Call 615-904-2787 for group reservations.

ABOUT THE CENTER FOR THE ARTS:

The mission of The Center for the Arts is to enhance the quality of life in our community by providing cultural and economic enrichment through the arts.

The Center for the Arts opened to the public on December 1, 1995 and was originally funded by the City of Murfreesboro and Rutherford County. In 2008 The Center became a non-profit 501 (c) 3 organization and now depends on the generosity of the public for funding. Since it’s opening, the Center for the Arts has been presenting theatrical productions, visual art exhibitions, music concerts, dance performances and educational classes.