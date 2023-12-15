Bridgestone Arena Ranks in the Top Five U.S. Arenas

Nashville, Tenn. (Dec. 14, 2023) – Bridgestone Arena closes out 2023 ranking in the top five U.S. arenas for ticket sales and attendance according to Pollstar and Billboard’s reports and earned a nomination for the Country Music Association (CMA) Touring Award in the Venue of the Year category.

“As we close out another successful year of performances and events at Bridgestone Arena, it’s amazing to be recognized as one of the top arenas in the country,” Nashville Predators Chief Venues Officer David Kells said. “From setting new Bridgestone Arena attendance records to hosting the NHL Draft and Awards, this year was full of accomplishments that would not be possible without the hard work of our employees who ensure that everyone has the best experience in Smashville. We’d also like to extend a huge thank you to all the artists, managers, agents and promoters who bring world class entertainment to Bridgestone Arena and give us the distinction of being one of the busiest arenas in the U.S.”

With 880,660 tickets sold and $78,515,989.80 in total gross revenue (inclusive solely of show and concert tickets), Bridgestone Arena ranks fourth in the U.S. for ticket sales in Pollstar’s Fourth Quarter Report. Bridgestone Arena ranks behind Madison Square Garden (New York, N.Y.), Kia Forum (Inglewood, Calif.) and Dickies Arena (Fort Worth, Texas) in ticket sales.

In Billboard’s Year-in Touring Bulletin, Bridgestone Arena ranks third in the U.S. for total attendance with 690,000 attendees and $62 million in revenue behind Madison Square Garden (New York, N.Y.) and Kia Forum (Inglewood, Calif.).

Additionally, CMA has nominated Bridgestone Arena for a CMA Touring Award in the Venue of the Year Category. The CMA Touring Awards will be hosted by Keith Urban, and the winners will be announced on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.

2023 CMA Touring Award Venue of the Year Nominees:

Ascend Amphitheater – Nashville, Tenn.

BankNH Pavilion – Gilford, N.H.

Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, Tenn.

Choctaw Casino Resort – Durant, Okla.

Grand Ole Opry House – Nashville, Tenn.

Joe’s on Weed Street – Chicago, Ill.

Paycom Center – Oklahoma City, Oka.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, Colo.

In November, Bridgestone Arena/Sabertooth Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) received nominations for three Pollstar Awards, including New Concert Venue of the Year over 5,000 capacity (F&M Bank Arena), Arena of the Year (Bridgestone Arena) and Venue Executive of the Year (David Kells). Award winners will be announced at the 35th Pollstar Awards on Feb. 7, 2024, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Since the doors first opened in 1996, Bridgestone arena has hosted more than 27 million guests. Bridgestone Arena now has 16 consecutive and 19 overall nominations for the Pollstar Magazine Arena Year of the Award, winning the award in 2014, 2017 and 2023.

Source: Nashville Predators