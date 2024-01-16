Bojangles Introduces New Chicken Rice Bowl

Bojangles is kicking off the new year with its latest culinary masterpiece, the Chicken Rice Bowl. This limited-time addition to the menu offers a mouthwatering blend of flavors that is bold from the bottom up and promises to warm hearts and satisfy taste buds.

Crafted from Bojangles signature fan-favorite ingredients, the Chicken Rice Bowl seamlessly blends the savory goodness of Bojangles Dirty Rice, combined with the rich flavors of slow-cooked Cajun Pintos and shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses. Guests can enjoy the bowl topped in one of two ways: with a diced, tender grilled chicken breast or Bojangles Chicken Supremes and served with Texas Pete® hot sauce on the side.

This limited-time offering is a delicious and satisfying escape from the post-holiday season budget crunch for those looking for hearty portions at a great value.

“The Chicken Rice Bowl is right on time as the season of enjoying warm comfort food approaches,” said Marshall Scarborough, Vice President of Menu and Culinary Innovation at Bojangles. “The combination of flavors works so well together, from the Cajun Pintos to the Dirty Rice and the juicy, savory grilled chicken or Supremes. Texas Pete complements our food so well that we had to serve it on the side for those guests wanting to take their flavor experience to the next level.”

The Chicken Rice Bowl is available for a limited time at participating Bojangles restaurants, or guests can conveniently order through the Bojangles app, Bojangles.com and popular food delivery services.

About Bojangles, Inc.

Bojangles is a Carolina-born restaurant chain specializing in craveable Southern food made by hand from real recipes. Founded in 1977 as a single location in Charlotte, North Carolina, the beloved brand continues to grow – currently at approximately 800 company-owned and franchised restaurants – bringing its focus on food and people along with it. For more information about Bojangles’ handcrafted approach to food and community impact, visit www.bojangles.com. To join in on the fan fun, follow Bojangles on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

