Bluebird Cafe is Offering Free Open House Ahead of Taylor Swift Concert

If you haven’t heard the story, the Bluebird Cafe is where 14-year-old Taylor Swift was discovered and eventually signed to a record deal.

In celebration of the Eras Tour coming to Nashville on May 5-7, the Bluebird Cafe will open its doors to guests.

They shared on social media, “Celebrating The Eras as we open our doors for pre-show festivities. Come see where Taylor got her start, enter our daily giveaway, stop by our photo station, or search for the perfect Eras Tour outfit. The best *things* in life are free, and so are these events!”

Bluebird Cafe will open from May 5-7 at 10 am until 2 pm, it’s located at 4104 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville.