Local Comedian Nate Bargatze Sets Attendance Record at Bridgestone Arena

Comedian Nate Bargatze brought his The Be Funny Tour to his hometown of Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, April 15 where he broke the venue’s attendance record with 19,365 people. The “Tennessee Kid” began his comedy career performing stand-up at Zanies in Nashville and has grown to be an international success story.

“It is incredible to have someone from middle Tennessee who grew up coming to Bridgestone Arena to watch events be able to come here and perform for the largest crowd we’ve ever hosted,” said EVP of Entertainment and Venues, David Kells.

Added Bargatze, “My first visit to Bridgestone Arena was to watch a Nashville Kats arena football game with my family and now wife and I have been going since they opened. When I started comedy, I would find myself daydreaming about coming home to play Bridgestone, but never really thinking it would happen. It will take me a while to wrap my head around it. All the people coming to the show, I can never repay you for allowing me to get to this point. Thank you, Thank you, and Thank you.”

Hailed as “The Nicest Man in Stand-Up,” by The Atlantic Magazine [theatlantic.com] and a “Rising Star,” by CBS Morning [cbsnews.com], 2021 Grammy-nominated comedian and podcaster Nate Bargatze is selling out shows around the world.

An Old Hickory, Tennessee native, Bargatze followed in the showbiz footsteps of his father, a former clown turned world-class magician, whose influence is seen on his 2015 debut Comedy Central special, “Full Time Magic” and his debut album, “Yelled at By a Clown”, which reached #1 on the iTunes Comedy Charts and remained on Billboard’s Top Ten Comedy Charts for weeks.

Bargatze’s half-hour Netflix Special “The Standups”, premiered in 2017 and his first solo one-hour Netflix special, “The Tennessee Kid”, premiered globally with rave reviews in 2019. In 2021, he released his critically acclaimed second Netflix special, “The Greatest Average American”, which received a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album. On January 31st, Nate released his latest and third 1-hour special, “Nate Bargatze: Hello World!”, on Amazon Prime.

In 2020, the comedian launched his weekly podcast, Nateland. The podcast tackles the meaningless issues that we face day to day to give listeners a much-needed mental break from fighting the good fight. New episodes release Wednesdays, with video available on Nate’s YouTube channel and audio available everywhere you get podcasts.

Bargatze’s comedy is both clean and relatable, evident in his 12 appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He also appeared on Conan four times, The Late Late Show with James Corden and Late Night with Seth Meyers. Off-screen, Bargatze was part of Jimmy Fallon’s Clean-Cut Comedy Tour and has performed live shows for the troops in Iraq and Kuwait five times. In addition to touring the country as a headliner, Nate toured arenas with Chris Rock on his 2017 Total Blackout Tour. He has performed at SXSW, Oddball Comedy Festival, Sasquatch, Clusterfest, and the JFL Montreal Comedy Festival, where he’s received critical acclaim multiple years in a row.

Nate was featured as one of Esquire’s “Best New Comedians,” one of Marc Maron’s “Comedians to Watch” in Rolling Stone, one of Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch” for 2015, and as #1 on Vulture’s ‘50 Comedians You Should Know’ in 2015. He also appeared on the cover of Variety’s annual comedy issue in 2022 as ‘America’s Favorite Comedian.’

Bargatze is currently on his The Be Funny Tour with all new material. For more information go-to: https://natebargatze.com/.