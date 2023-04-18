Reba McEntire Announces New Book and Album

Reba McEntire revealed details about her upcoming lifestyle book Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots.

Set to go on sale Tuesday, October 10, the book is an enchanting collection of funny, poignant, and deeply personal stories, photos, lifestyle tips, and recipes from Reba McEntire.

Reba will discuss the upcoming project with fellow Oklahoman and Country Music Hall of Famer Garth Brooks during a premiere TalkShopLive livestream event tonight to be held on Monday evening.

Not that Fancy includes over 50 recipes from Reba’s family traditions and her restaurant Reba’s Place; never-before-seen photographs and never-before-told stories from Reba’s personal and professional life and simple, not-that-fancy lifestyle tips.

In conjunction with the book, Reba will release an accompanying album also titled NOT THAT FANCY. Reba teamed up with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb to record stripped-down versions of some of Reba’s most iconic songs. The 14-track collection will also feature a brand new single “Seven Minutes In Heaven.” The album is set to release Friday, October 6 and is available to pre-order now: https://strm.to/NotThatFancy.