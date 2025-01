Big South-OVC Association Announces 2025 Football Schedule

The OVC-Big South Football Association has announced its league schedule for the 2025 season.

The third year of the Association features nine league teams each playing an eight-game conference schedule. The league slate starts Saturday, September 13, and Association games will primarily take place between Weeks 5 and 13.

Below is the 2025 composite OVC-Big South schedule, which is subject to change.

Saturday, September 13

Lindenwood at Charleston Southern

Saturday, September 27

Eastern Illinois at Western Illinois

Southeast Missouri at UT Martin

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee State

Saturday, October 4

Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb

Tennessee State at Eastern Illinois

UT Martin at Lindenwood

Western Illinois at Tennessee Tech

Saturday, October 11

Tennessee Tech at Charleston Southern

Gardner-Webb at Eastern Illinois

Tennessee State at Southeast Missouri

Western Illinois at UT Martin

Saturday, October 18

Charleston Southern at Western Illinois

Eastern Illinois at Southeast Missouri

UT Martin at Gardner-Webb

Tennessee Tech at Lindenwood

Saturday, October 25

Eastern Illinois at Charleston Southern

Gardner-Webb at Lindenwood

Southeast Missouri at Tennessee Tech

Western Illinois at Tennessee State

Saturday, November 1

Charleston Southern at Southeast Missouri

UT Martin at Eastern Illinois

Gardner-Webb at Tennessee Tech

Lindenwood at Tennessee State

Saturday, November 8

Tennessee Tech at Eastern Illinois

Southeast Missouri at Gardner-Webb

Lindenwood at Western Illinois

Tennessee State at UT Martin

Saturday, November 15

Charleston Southern at UT Martin

Eastern Illinois at Lindenwood

Gardner-Webb at Tennessee State

Southeast Missouri at Western Illinois

Saturday, November 22

Tennessee State at Charleston Southern

Western Illinois at Gardner-Webb

Lindenwood at Southeast Missouri

UT Martin at Tennessee Tech

Source: Big South OVC Football

