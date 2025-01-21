OBITUARY: Michael Lee Crouch

Michael Lee Crouch, age 68 of Christiana, TN went to his heavenly home on Thursday, January 16, 2025.

He was born September 13, 1956, in Hinesville, GA. to the late Bobby and Nancy Killingsworth Crouch.

He served 4 years in the U.S.A.F. and was a member of New Vision Baptist Church.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Donna Crouch; daughters, Tina (Johnny) Baker; Rachel (Kevin) Sloan; Sarah (Joe) McGowen; son, Christopher (Cassidy) Crouch; grandchildren, Justin McGowen; Lily Rose McGowen; Bryn Elizabeth Sloan; Savannah Rose Baker; Beau Jackson McGowen; Abbott Lee Crouch; Conway Crouch; and brother, Tim (Margie) Crouch.

Visitation with the family will be held at New Vision Baptist Church on Saturday, January 25, 2025, from 1 pm – 4 pm with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 4 pm. https://murfreesborofuneralhome.com

