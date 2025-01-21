Health Scores: Rutherford County January 21, 2025

These are the health scores for January 14-21, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Learning Ladder Academy Child Care Approval 2348 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Child Care Facilities 01/17/2025 Fortress Grove Apts Pool 92 3920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools 01/17/2025 Red Roof Inn Hotel 76 2282 Armory Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Hotels Motels 01/17/2025 La Siesta Mexican Restaurant Bar 99 421 Sam Ridley Parkway W. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service 01/17/2025 WoodSprings Suites 100 157 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Hotels Motels 01/17/2025 Logan's Roadhouse Smyrna #390 Bar 100 600 Sam Ridley Parkway West Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service 01/17/2025 Grilled Mcbo Llc. 99 630 St Andrews Dr B102 Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service 01/17/2025 All American and Gyro mobile 99 6858 Lascassas Pike Lascassas, TN 37085 Food Service 01/17/2025 Puckett's Murfreesboro 98 114 N. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service 01/17/2025 Camino Real 98 105 Lassater Hwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service 01/17/2025 Logan's Roadhouse Smyrna #390 Restaurant 96 600 Sam Ridley Parkway West Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service 01/17/2025 Gentry's Grill FSE 100 14262 Mt Pleasant Rd Rockvale, TN 37153 Food Service 01/17/2025 La Siesta Mexican Restaurant 97 421 Sam Ridley Parkway W. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service 01/17/2025 Big Daddy's Handlebar 97 2601 E Main St Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service 01/17/2025 Learning Ladder Academy Food Svc 100 2348 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service 01/17/2025 Fortune Express 95 5197 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service 01/17/2025 Spooky's Pizza and Grill 100 5995 Lebanon Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service 01/17/2025 Jeremiah's Italian Ice 100 3242 Memorial Blvd; Ste A Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service 01/17/2025 McDonalds 100 5205 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service 01/17/2025 Red Roof Inn Breakfast 100 2282 Armory Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service 01/17/2025 Taste of India 97 120 Eleanor Way; Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service 01/17/2025 All American and Gyro mobile 99 6858 Lascassas Pike Lascassas, TN 37085 Food Service 01/17/2025 Wonderfully Made Tattoo Studio 100 268 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Tattoo Studios 01/17/2025 Cozy Quest Tattoos 100 3330 Blackman Rd Suite B Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Tattoo Studios 01/17/2025 Salon Revelations 100 420 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Tattoo Studios 01/16/2025 Arby's #7626 100 489 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service 01/16/2025 Jamba Juice 100 3053 Medical Center PKWY Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service 01/16/2025 Champy's Chicken 98 1310 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service 01/16/2025 Champys Bar 100 1310 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service 01/16/2025 El Patron Taqueria 99 1112 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service 01/16/2025 Hooters # 3164-Bar 100 730 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service 01/16/2025 Boro Bowls 100 123 South Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service 01/16/2025 The Donut Palace 99 1623 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service 01/16/2025 Hooter Restaurant 100 730 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service 01/16/2025 Arisu Korean BBQ & Tofu 96 1855 Medical Center Pkwy Ste. 160 Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service 01/16/2025 Hardee's Restaurant 98 1685 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service 01/16/2025 LaQuinta Inn & Suites Hotel Food Service 100 2537 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service 01/16/2025 LaQuinta Inn & Suites Hotel Food Service (2nd entry) 100 2537 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service 01/16/2025 Subway 100 1621 NW Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service 01/16/2025 Scales Elementary Food 100 2340 St. Andrews Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service 01/16/2025 Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant 78 820 Expo Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service 01/16/2025 HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE 100 2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools 01/16/2025 Subway 95 2442 S. Church Street Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service 01/16/2025 Pastelitos El Gordito MT #1255 85 2195 Nolensville Pk Nashville, TN 37211 Food Service 01/16/2025 Busters Place 98 1615 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service 01/16/2025 Sushin 97 528 N. Thompson Lane. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service 01/16/2025 Laquinta Inn & Suites Hotel 96 2537 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Hotels Motels 01/16/2025 Joanies 100 13 S. Public Square Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service 01/15/2025 Lavergne High School Food Service 87 250 Wolverine Trail. La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service 01/15/2025 Popeyes 11223 99 550 Enon Springs Rd Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service 01/15/2025 Papa Johns #5030 86 1909 Almaville Rd Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service 01/15/2025 Bullseye Sports Bar 99 225 River Rock Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service 01/15/2025 Fat Willie's Sportsbar & Grill 99 244 River Rock Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service 01/15/2025 Red Bicycle 100 11 S Public Square Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service 01/15/2025 Dutch Brothers Coffee 100 540 Enon Springs Rd East Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service 01/15/2025 Captain D's #3502 99 323 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service 01/15/2025 Arby's #6537 98 582 Enon Springs E. Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service 01/15/2025 Bee Brilliant Academy CC Approval 561 Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne, TN 37086 Child Care Facilities 01/15/2025 Courtyard by Marriott Pool 98 1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools 01/15/2025 Alchemy Murfreesboro Tattoo Studio 100 502 A South Maney Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Tattoo Studios 01/15/2025 Stewartsboro Elementary School Cafeteria 100 10479 Old Nashville Highway Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service 01/15/2025 Riverdale High School Pool 100 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools 01/15/2025 Embassy Suites Pool 100 1200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools 01/15/2025 Lavergne High School Pool 93 250 Wolverine Trl La Vergne, TN 37086 Public Swimming Pools 01/15/2025 The Lash Lounge 100 2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2035 Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Tattoo Studios 01/15/2025 Rancho Cantina 2 Bar 96 1925 Madison Square Blvd Suite 800 La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service 01/15/2025 Marco's Pizza 100 1314 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service 01/15/2025 Dunkin Donuts 97 2201 Almaville Rd Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service 01/15/2025 Taco Bell #34440 100 1895 Almaville Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service 01/15/2025 Marco's Pizza 99 840 Nissan Dr STE-B Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service 01/15/2025 The Academy of Rockvale FSE 100 5745 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service 01/14/2025 Black Diamond Tattoo Studio 100 1511 Memorial Bvrd Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Tattoo Studios 01/14/2025 McDonalds 99 505 Waldron Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service 01/14/2025 Dairy Queen Grill & Chill 100 420 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service 01/14/2025 Blue Diamond Catering 100 414 Old Nashville Hwy. La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service 01/14/2025 Penn Station 100 440 Sam Ridley Pkwy., Ste 120 Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service 01/14/2025 Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool 90 2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools 01/14/2025 El Toro Loco Mexican Restaurant 95 1006 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service 01/14/2025 Juniper Ink Tattoo Studio 100 951 NW Broad St Suite 106 Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Tattoo Studios 01/14/2025 Seasons 2 Restaurant and Grill - Aux. 100 1733 St. Andrews Suite Dr. Suite H & G Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service 01/14/2025 Moe's Southwest Grill 100 450 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Suite 100 Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service 01/14/2025 Cason Lane Academy Food Service 100 1330 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service 01/14/2025 Garden Greek Grill 99 3006 S. Rutherford Blvd. STE-B Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service 01/14/2025 Shun Cheong 98 582 Waldron Rd La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service 01/14/2025 The Academy of Rockvale Child Care Approval 5745 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Child Care Facilities 01/14/2025 Kobo Mobile 100 6038 Enclave Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service 01/14/2025 Adams Place Pool 100 1925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools 01/14/2025 McDonalds 100 2595 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service 01/14/2025 Casa Adobe Express 100 1433 Warrior Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service 01/14/2025 Arby's 100 2104 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service 01/14/2025 Cason Estates Pool 94 1650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools 01/14/2025 El Toro Loco Mexican Restaurant Bar 98 1006 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service 01/14/2025 Koji Express 98 1010 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service 01/14/2025 3343 Memorial Pool 94 3343 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools 01/14/2025 Kittrell Elementary Food Service 100 7801 Woodbury Hwy. Readyville, TN 37149 Food Service 01/14/2025 Kittrell Elementary 100 7801 Woodbury Hwy. Readyville, TN 37149 School Buildings 01/14/2025 Dewaynes Bar and Grill 97 4425 Woodbury Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service 01/14/2025 TACO BELL #31779 100 2732 St Andrews Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service 01/14/2025 Seasons 2 Restaurant Bar & Grill 89 1733 St. Andrews Suite Dr. Suite H & G Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service 01/14/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

