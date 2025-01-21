Health Scores: Rutherford County January 21, 2025

These are the health scores for January 14-21, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
Learning Ladder Academy Child CareApproval2348 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128Child Care Facilities01/17/2025
Fortress Grove Apts Pool923920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro, TN 37128Public Swimming Pools01/17/2025
Red Roof Inn Hotel762282 Armory Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129Hotels Motels01/17/2025
La Siesta Mexican Restaurant Bar99421 Sam Ridley Parkway W. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service01/17/2025
WoodSprings Suites100157 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Hotels Motels01/17/2025
Logan's Roadhouse Smyrna #390 Bar100600 Sam Ridley Parkway West Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service01/17/2025
Grilled Mcbo Llc.99630 St Andrews Dr B102 Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service01/17/2025
All American and Gyro mobile996858 Lascassas Pike Lascassas, TN 37085Food Service01/17/2025
Puckett's Murfreesboro98114 N. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service01/17/2025
Camino Real98105 Lassater Hwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service01/17/2025
Logan's Roadhouse Smyrna #390 Restaurant96600 Sam Ridley Parkway West Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service01/17/2025
Gentry's Grill FSE10014262 Mt Pleasant Rd Rockvale, TN 37153Food Service01/17/2025
La Siesta Mexican Restaurant97421 Sam Ridley Parkway W. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service01/17/2025
Big Daddy's Handlebar972601 E Main St Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service01/17/2025
Learning Ladder Academy Food Svc1002348 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service01/17/2025
Fortune Express955197 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service01/17/2025
Spooky's Pizza and Grill1005995 Lebanon Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service01/17/2025
Jeremiah's Italian Ice1003242 Memorial Blvd; Ste A Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service01/17/2025
McDonalds1005205 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service01/17/2025
Red Roof Inn Breakfast1002282 Armory Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service01/17/2025
Taste of India97120 Eleanor Way; Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service01/17/2025
All American and Gyro mobile996858 Lascassas Pike Lascassas, TN 37085Food Service01/17/2025
Wonderfully Made Tattoo Studio100268 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128Tattoo Studios01/17/2025
Cozy Quest Tattoos1003330 Blackman Rd Suite B Murfreesboro, TN 37129Tattoo Studios01/17/2025
Salon Revelations100420 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Tattoo Studios01/16/2025
Arby's #7626100489 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service01/16/2025
Jamba Juice1003053 Medical Center PKWY Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service01/16/2025
Champy's Chicken981310 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service01/16/2025
Champys Bar1001310 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service01/16/2025
El Patron Taqueria991112 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service01/16/2025
Hooters # 3164-Bar100730 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service01/16/2025
Boro Bowls100123 South Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service01/16/2025
The Donut Palace991623 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service01/16/2025
Hooter Restaurant100730 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service01/16/2025
Arisu Korean BBQ & Tofu961855 Medical Center Pkwy Ste. 160 Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service01/16/2025
Hardee's Restaurant981685 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service01/16/2025
LaQuinta Inn & Suites Hotel Food Service1002537 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service01/16/2025
LaQuinta Inn & Suites Hotel Food Service (2nd entry)1002537 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service01/16/2025
Subway1001621 NW Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service01/16/2025
Scales Elementary Food1002340 St. Andrews Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service01/16/2025
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant78820 Expo Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service01/16/2025
HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE1002631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167Public Swimming Pools01/16/2025
Subway952442 S. Church Street Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service01/16/2025
Pastelitos El Gordito MT #1255852195 Nolensville Pk Nashville, TN 37211Food Service01/16/2025
Busters Place981615 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service01/16/2025
Sushin97528 N. Thompson Lane. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service01/16/2025
Laquinta Inn & Suites Hotel962537 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Hotels Motels01/16/2025
Joanies10013 S. Public Square Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service01/15/2025
Lavergne High School Food Service87250 Wolverine Trail. La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service01/15/2025
Popeyes 1122399550 Enon Springs Rd Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service01/15/2025
Papa Johns #5030861909 Almaville Rd Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service01/15/2025
Bullseye Sports Bar99225 River Rock Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service01/15/2025
Fat Willie's Sportsbar & Grill99244 River Rock Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service01/15/2025
Red Bicycle10011 S Public Square Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service01/15/2025
Dutch Brothers Coffee100540 Enon Springs Rd East Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service01/15/2025
Captain D's #350299323 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service01/15/2025
Arby's #653798582 Enon Springs E. Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service01/15/2025
Bee Brilliant Academy CCApproval561 Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne, TN 37086Child Care Facilities01/15/2025
Courtyard by Marriott Pool981306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129Public Swimming Pools01/15/2025
Alchemy Murfreesboro Tattoo Studio100502 A South Maney Murfreesboro, TN 37130Tattoo Studios01/15/2025
Stewartsboro Elementary School Cafeteria10010479 Old Nashville Highway Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service01/15/2025
Riverdale High School Pool100Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Public Swimming Pools01/15/2025
Embassy Suites Pool1001200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Public Swimming Pools01/15/2025
Lavergne High School Pool93250 Wolverine Trl La Vergne, TN 37086Public Swimming Pools01/15/2025
The Lash Lounge1002615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2035 Murfreesboro, TN 37129Tattoo Studios01/15/2025
Rancho Cantina 2 Bar961925 Madison Square Blvd Suite 800 La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service01/15/2025
Marco's Pizza1001314 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service01/15/2025
Dunkin Donuts972201 Almaville Rd Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service01/15/2025
Taco Bell #344401001895 Almaville Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service01/15/2025
Marco's Pizza99840 Nissan Dr STE-B Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service01/15/2025
The Academy of Rockvale FSE1005745 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service01/14/2025
Black Diamond Tattoo Studio1001511 Memorial Bvrd Murfreesboro, TN 37130Tattoo Studios01/14/2025
McDonalds99505 Waldron Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service01/14/2025
Dairy Queen Grill & Chill100420 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service01/14/2025
Blue Diamond Catering100414 Old Nashville Hwy. La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service01/14/2025
Penn Station100440 Sam Ridley Pkwy., Ste 120 Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service01/14/2025
Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool902565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Public Swimming Pools01/14/2025
El Toro Loco Mexican Restaurant951006 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service01/14/2025
Juniper Ink Tattoo Studio100951 NW Broad St Suite 106 Murfreesboro, TN 37130Tattoo Studios01/14/2025
Seasons 2 Restaurant and Grill - Aux.1001733 St. Andrews Suite Dr. Suite H & G Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service01/14/2025
Moe's Southwest Grill100450 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Suite 100 Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service01/14/2025
Cason Lane Academy Food Service1001330 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service01/14/2025
Garden Greek Grill993006 S. Rutherford Blvd. STE-B Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service01/14/2025
Shun Cheong98582 Waldron Rd La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service01/14/2025
The Academy of Rockvale Child CareApproval5745 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128Child Care Facilities01/14/2025
Kobo Mobile1006038 Enclave Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service01/14/2025
Adams Place Pool1001925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Public Swimming Pools01/14/2025
McDonalds1002595 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service01/14/2025
Casa Adobe Express1001433 Warrior Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service01/14/2025
Arby's1002104 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service01/14/2025
Cason Estates Pool941650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128Public Swimming Pools01/14/2025
El Toro Loco Mexican Restaurant Bar981006 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service01/14/2025
Koji Express981010 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service01/14/2025
3343 Memorial Pool943343 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Public Swimming Pools01/14/2025
Kittrell Elementary Food Service1007801 Woodbury Hwy. Readyville, TN 37149Food Service01/14/2025
Kittrell Elementary1007801 Woodbury Hwy. Readyville, TN 37149School Buildings01/14/2025
Dewaynes Bar and Grill974425 Woodbury Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service01/14/2025
TACO BELL #317791002732 St Andrews Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service01/14/2025
Seasons 2 Restaurant Bar & Grill891733 St. Andrews Suite Dr. Suite H & G Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service01/14/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

