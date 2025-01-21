Health Scores: Rutherford County January 21, 2025

These are the health scores for January 14-21, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Learning Ladder Academy Child Care
|Approval
|2348 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Child Care Facilities
|01/17/2025
|Fortress Grove Apts Pool
|92
|3920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools
|01/17/2025
|Red Roof Inn Hotel
|76
|2282 Armory Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels
|01/17/2025
|La Siesta Mexican Restaurant Bar
|99
|421 Sam Ridley Parkway W. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service
|01/17/2025
|WoodSprings Suites
|100
|157 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels
|01/17/2025
|Logan's Roadhouse Smyrna #390 Bar
|100
|600 Sam Ridley Parkway West Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service
|01/17/2025
|Grilled Mcbo Llc.
|99
|630 St Andrews Dr B102 Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service
|01/17/2025
|All American and Gyro mobile
|99
|6858 Lascassas Pike Lascassas, TN 37085
|Food Service
|01/17/2025
|Puckett's Murfreesboro
|98
|114 N. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service
|01/17/2025
|Camino Real
|98
|105 Lassater Hwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service
|01/17/2025
|Logan's Roadhouse Smyrna #390 Restaurant
|96
|600 Sam Ridley Parkway West Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service
|01/17/2025
|Gentry's Grill FSE
|100
|14262 Mt Pleasant Rd Rockvale, TN 37153
|Food Service
|01/17/2025
|La Siesta Mexican Restaurant
|97
|421 Sam Ridley Parkway W. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service
|01/17/2025
|Big Daddy's Handlebar
|97
|2601 E Main St Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service
|01/17/2025
|Learning Ladder Academy Food Svc
|100
|2348 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service
|01/17/2025
|Fortune Express
|95
|5197 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service
|01/17/2025
|Spooky's Pizza and Grill
|100
|5995 Lebanon Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service
|01/17/2025
|Jeremiah's Italian Ice
|100
|3242 Memorial Blvd; Ste A Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service
|01/17/2025
|McDonalds
|100
|5205 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service
|01/17/2025
|Red Roof Inn Breakfast
|100
|2282 Armory Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service
|01/17/2025
|Taste of India
|97
|120 Eleanor Way; Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service
|01/17/2025
|Wonderfully Made Tattoo Studio
|100
|268 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Tattoo Studios
|01/17/2025
|Cozy Quest Tattoos
|100
|3330 Blackman Rd Suite B Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios
|01/17/2025
|Salon Revelations
|100
|420 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Tattoo Studios
|01/16/2025
|Arby's #7626
|100
|489 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service
|01/16/2025
|Jamba Juice
|100
|3053 Medical Center PKWY Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service
|01/16/2025
|Champy's Chicken
|98
|1310 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service
|01/16/2025
|Champys Bar
|100
|1310 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service
|01/16/2025
|El Patron Taqueria
|99
|1112 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service
|01/16/2025
|Hooters # 3164-Bar
|100
|730 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service
|01/16/2025
|Boro Bowls
|100
|123 South Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service
|01/16/2025
|The Donut Palace
|99
|1623 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service
|01/16/2025
|Hooter Restaurant
|100
|730 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service
|01/16/2025
|Arisu Korean BBQ & Tofu
|96
|1855 Medical Center Pkwy Ste. 160 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service
|01/16/2025
|Hardee's Restaurant
|98
|1685 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service
|01/16/2025
|LaQuinta Inn & Suites Hotel Food Service
|100
|2537 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service
|01/16/2025
|Subway
|100
|1621 NW Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service
|01/16/2025
|Scales Elementary Food
|100
|2340 St. Andrews Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service
|01/16/2025
|Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant
|78
|820 Expo Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service
|01/16/2025
|HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|100
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools
|01/16/2025
|Subway
|95
|2442 S. Church Street Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service
|01/16/2025
|Pastelitos El Gordito MT #1255
|85
|2195 Nolensville Pk Nashville, TN 37211
|Food Service
|01/16/2025
|Busters Place
|98
|1615 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service
|01/16/2025
|Sushin
|97
|528 N. Thompson Lane. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service
|01/16/2025
|Laquinta Inn & Suites Hotel
|96
|2537 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Hotels Motels
|01/16/2025
|Joanies
|100
|13 S. Public Square Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service
|01/15/2025
|Lavergne High School Food Service
|87
|250 Wolverine Trail. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service
|01/15/2025
|Popeyes 11223
|99
|550 Enon Springs Rd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service
|01/15/2025
|Papa Johns #5030
|86
|1909 Almaville Rd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service
|01/15/2025
|Bullseye Sports Bar
|99
|225 River Rock Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service
|01/15/2025
|Fat Willie's Sportsbar & Grill
|99
|244 River Rock Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service
|01/15/2025
|Red Bicycle
|100
|11 S Public Square Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service
|01/15/2025
|Dutch Brothers Coffee
|100
|540 Enon Springs Rd East Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service
|01/15/2025
|Captain D's #3502
|99
|323 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service
|01/15/2025
|Arby's #6537
|98
|582 Enon Springs E. Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service
|01/15/2025
|Bee Brilliant Academy CC
|Approval
|561 Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne, TN 37086
|Child Care Facilities
|01/15/2025
|Courtyard by Marriott Pool
|98
|1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools
|01/15/2025
|Alchemy Murfreesboro Tattoo Studio
|100
|502 A South Maney Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios
|01/15/2025
|Stewartsboro Elementary School Cafeteria
|100
|10479 Old Nashville Highway Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service
|01/15/2025
|Riverdale High School Pool
|100
|Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools
|01/15/2025
|Embassy Suites Pool
|100
|1200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools
|01/15/2025
|Lavergne High School Pool
|93
|250 Wolverine Trl La Vergne, TN 37086
|Public Swimming Pools
|01/15/2025
|The Lash Lounge
|100
|2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2035 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios
|01/15/2025
|Rancho Cantina 2 Bar
|96
|1925 Madison Square Blvd Suite 800 La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service
|01/15/2025
|Marco's Pizza
|100
|1314 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service
|01/15/2025
|Dunkin Donuts
|97
|2201 Almaville Rd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service
|01/15/2025
|Taco Bell #34440
|100
|1895 Almaville Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service
|01/15/2025
|Marco's Pizza
|99
|840 Nissan Dr STE-B Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service
|01/15/2025
|The Academy of Rockvale FSE
|100
|5745 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service
|01/14/2025
|Black Diamond Tattoo Studio
|100
|1511 Memorial Bvrd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios
|01/14/2025
|McDonalds
|99
|505 Waldron Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service
|01/14/2025
|Dairy Queen Grill & Chill
|100
|420 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service
|01/14/2025
|Blue Diamond Catering
|100
|414 Old Nashville Hwy. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service
|01/14/2025
|Penn Station
|100
|440 Sam Ridley Pkwy., Ste 120 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service
|01/14/2025
|Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool
|90
|2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools
|01/14/2025
|El Toro Loco Mexican Restaurant
|95
|1006 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service
|01/14/2025
|Juniper Ink Tattoo Studio
|100
|951 NW Broad St Suite 106 Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios
|01/14/2025
|Seasons 2 Restaurant and Grill - Aux.
|100
|1733 St. Andrews Suite Dr. Suite H & G Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service
|01/14/2025
|Moe's Southwest Grill
|100
|450 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Suite 100 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service
|01/14/2025
|Cason Lane Academy Food Service
|100
|1330 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service
|01/14/2025
|Garden Greek Grill
|99
|3006 S. Rutherford Blvd. STE-B Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service
|01/14/2025
|Shun Cheong
|98
|582 Waldron Rd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service
|01/14/2025
|The Academy of Rockvale Child Care
|Approval
|5745 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Child Care Facilities
|01/14/2025
|Kobo Mobile
|100
|6038 Enclave Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service
|01/14/2025
|Adams Place Pool
|100
|1925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools
|01/14/2025
|McDonalds
|100
|2595 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service
|01/14/2025
|Casa Adobe Express
|100
|1433 Warrior Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service
|01/14/2025
|Arby's
|100
|2104 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service
|01/14/2025
|Cason Estates Pool
|94
|1650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools
|01/14/2025
|El Toro Loco Mexican Restaurant Bar
|98
|1006 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service
|01/14/2025
|Koji Express
|98
|1010 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service
|01/14/2025
|3343 Memorial Pool
|94
|3343 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools
|01/14/2025
|Kittrell Elementary Food Service
|100
|7801 Woodbury Hwy. Readyville, TN 37149
|Food Service
|01/14/2025
|Kittrell Elementary
|100
|7801 Woodbury Hwy. Readyville, TN 37149
|School Buildings
|01/14/2025
|Dewaynes Bar and Grill
|97
|4425 Woodbury Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service
|01/14/2025
|TACO BELL #31779
|100
|2732 St Andrews Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service
|01/14/2025
|Seasons 2 Restaurant Bar & Grill
|89
|1733 St. Andrews Suite Dr. Suite H & G Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service
|01/14/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
