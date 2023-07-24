Belmont Men’s Basketball Releases 2023-24 Non-Conference Schedule

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – – On the heels of a 13th consecutive 20-win season, Belmont University men’s basketball head coach Casey Alexander released the program’s 2023-24 non-conference schedule Monday.

The schedule features a blend of returning postseason teams and area rivals coming to the Curb Event Center as the Bruins enter year two in the nationally-regarded Missouri Valley Conference.

“We have several goals for non-conference scheduling and this year’s slate meets them all,” Alexander said. “We maintain several local rivalries and face a number of quality national and mid-major programs that will boost our strength of schedule.”

Belmont opens the season Nov. 6 vs. Georgia State; the Bruins made national headlines in the home opener last season as Cade Tyson’s dramatic, game-winning 3-pointer made ESPN SportsCenter Top 10 plays.

Belmont then travels to Greenville, South Carolina to face defending Southern Conference champion Furman Nov. 10. The Bruins and Paladins have split high-scoring meetings the last two seasons.

The Bruins then welcome Berry (GA) College to the Curb Event Center Nov. 14. Former Belmont standout and athletic hall of fame inductee Mick Hedgepeth is head coach of the Vikings.

Belmont heads to the desert to face perennial power and Pac-12 Conference champion Arizona Nov. 17. Arizona All-Pac-12 center Oumar Ballo returns for reigning Associated Press National Coach of the Year Tommy Lloyd.

The Bruins and Wildcats met in the 2013 NCAA Tournament in Salt Lake City, Utah.

From there, Belmont heads to the City of Brotherly Love and the historic Palestra for a Thanksgiving weekend tournament at the University of Pennsylvania. Monmouth of the Coastal Athletic Association and Lafayette of the Patriot League round out the field.

Following the start of Missouri Valley Conference play – slated for late November and early December – Belmont hosts the Battle of the Boulevard and rival Lipscomb Dec. 6.

Belmont has won 17 of the last 20 meetings.

Alexander has led Belmont and Lipscomb to the NCAA Tournament.

Three days later, Belmont travels down I-24 to face Middle Tennessee. The Bruins and Blue Raiders, who finished fourth in Conference USA, played an unforgettable overtime game last season which saw NBA first-round selection Ben Sheppard score 33 points.

Semester exams lead into a Dec. 16 game at Samford. The Bulldogs tied Furman for the SoCon regular season championship last season.

Non-conference play concludes Dec. 20 vs. Arkansas State.

“We will get a tremendous experience and an opportunity for a signature, Quad 1 win against Arizona,” Alexander added. “The highlight for me is the multi-team event in Philadelphia where we’ll play three games in one of America’s most iconic venues, The Palestra. Non-conference will serve to prepare us for another rigorous run through the MVC.”

The complete 2023-24 schedule – including Missouri Valley Conference opponents, dates, times and television – will be released in the future.

Source: Belmont Sports

