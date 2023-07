City of Murfreesboro Construction Projects for July 23 – July 29

Beasie Rd Extension (River Rock Blvd just north of Racquet Club Dr)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday Through Friday: City contractor has begun the Beasie Rd construction and bridge work over Stones River Greenway. The greenway trail will be closed around the existing Beasie Rd area until further notice due to bridge construction work over the greenway trail. There will be no through trail access between the Old Fort Park and Cason Trailhead. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Elam Rd Re-Alignment Project (Joe B Jackson Pkwy just east of I-24 Interchange)

Expected No Road Closures: Monday through Friday: Contractor for a private development will be doing new road construction work along Elam Rd and Joe B Jackson Pkwy. There will be no street closures. There will be minor traffic interruptions from construction vehicles entering and exiting along Elam Rd and Joe B Jackson Pkwy. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

Ramp Improvement, Lighting and Signalization Project (I-840 and Veterans Pkwy Interchange)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Contractor for TDOT will be making ramp improvements, installing streetlights and traffic signals at I-840 and Veterans Pkwy. There will be traffic interruptions and intermittent lane closures from construction activities. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

Signalization Project (Veterans Pkwy at Westlawn Blvd)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Contractor for a private development will be installing a traffic signal at Veterans Pkwy and Westlawn Blvd. There will be minor traffic interruptions and intermittent lane closures from construction activities. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

Shelbyville Pike Turn Lane Improvements (just north of Volunteer Rd)

Expected LaneClosures: Monday through Friday: Contractor for a private development will be installing right turn lane on Shelbyville Pike just north of Volunteer Rd. Northbound shoulder will be closed. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

Storm Sewer Installation Work (Minerva Dr between Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd and Diana St)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Contractor for a private development will be installing storm sewer pipe along Minerva Dr between Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd and Diana St. Traffic on Minerva Dr will be reduced to one-lane flagging operation. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Water Line Installation Work (Saint Andrews Dr at Glenside Ct)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday, Thursday & Friday, 8:00 am – 3:30 pm: Contractor for a private development will be installing water line across Saint Andrews Dr at Glenside Ct. Traffic on Saint Andrews will be reduced to one-lane flagging operation. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Sewer Line Installation Work (700 block of West St)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Contractor for a private development will be installing sewer line across West St. Traffic on West St will be reduced to one-lane flagging operation. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City contractor will be performing construction work at the following streets:

1. Old Fort Pkwy between I-24 EB off-ramp and St Andrews Dr (driveway entrances)

2. Jones Blvd between Lynn St and W Clark Blvd (sidewalk installation work)

3. NW Broad St between W Lytle St and W Main St, Joe B Jackson at Richard Reeves and at Elam Rd (pavement markings)

4. Veterans Pkwy and Old Shores Rd (pavement markings removal)

5. Veterans Pkwy between Franklin Rd and Blackman Rd (milling work)

6. Carl Adams, Kennedy Dr and Williams Dr (paving work)

7. Burton St between Spring St and Church St (storm drain installation work)

8. Southgate Blvd at Westgate Blvd (gravel shoulder installation work)

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects (Source: TDOT)

DAVIDSON / RUTHERFORD COUNTIES I-24

The installation of Smartway Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-24 from I-440 to US-231

• Nightly, 8 P.M. – 5 A.M., There will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for guardrail installation (MM53-70)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from E of Epps Mill Road through Bedford County to the Coffee County Line.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for paving and pavement marking activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

The resurfacing of I-840 from the West Fork Stones River Bridge to near Exit 61

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 to install guardrail and shoulder stone.

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 to remove falsework for the overpass bridge widening.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 10

The resurfacing on S.R. 10 from the Bedford County line (L.M. 0.00) to S.R. 269 East. (L.M. 4.29)

• Daily, 6 a.m. – 7 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures for milling and paving operations.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be nighttime flagging operations for open cut installation of utility casing.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 96

The resurfacing on SR-96 from Carol Drive (L.M. 6.45) to near I-24 (L.M. 9.5)

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR-96 for milling operations.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations for paving activities to shift traffic in several locations throughout the project.