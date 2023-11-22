Before You Go: What to Know About Tanger Outlets Nashville

Tanger Outlets Nashville recently opened at Century Farms. If you are looking to do some shopping this holiday season, here are a few things to know before heading out.
The outlet center is located at 4060 Cane Ridge Parkway, Nashville. It is a completely outdoor shopping experience so be prepared for the weather. You can also easily park at the store you would like to visit and quickly shop and head back to your car if you are only seeking a couple of stores.
If you are bringing the kids, Tanger does have an open green space in the middle of the shopping center where you will find a playground, food trucks, or other special events that might be occurring during the holiday season.
There are restrooms throughout the property. You can find six restrooms, one is next to the Adidas store, the Merrell store, next to the Coach store, beside Victoria’s Secret, and next to Journeys.
Take a photo with one of the murals located throughout the center. A few murals are located above store fronts but you can find several where you can grab a photo.
After a day of shopping, there are several choices for food or snacks.
- Crumbl Cookies -serve a weekly rotation of cookies
- Prince’s Hot Chicken -Nashville Hot Chicken spot that is locally owned
- Red Bicycle Coffee- locally owned coffee shop
- Tailgate Brewery – the Nashville-owned brewery opened in 2014, creating their own Tennessee-based craft beer.
Here is the list of current stores.
- American Eagle Outfitters
- Ariat
- Banana Republic Factory
- Bath & Body Works
- Carter’s Babies and Kids
- Claire’s
- Coach
- Columbia Factory Store
- Crocs
- Crumbl Cookies
- Express Factory Outlet
- Fossil
- Gap Factory
- Guess Factory Store
- Hollie Ray
- Hot Topic
- Huk
- J. Crew Factory
- Jean-Pierre Klifa
- Joe’s Jeans
- Journeys
- Kuhn Rikon
- Levi’s Outlet
- Lids
- Merrell
- Michael Kors
- Mountain High Outfitters
- Nike Factory Store
- Noire Nails
- Oakley
- Old Navy Outlet
- Palmetto Moon
- Perfumania
- Polo Ralph Lauren
- Pottery Barn Outlet
- Prince’s Hot Chicken
- Puma Outlet
- Red Bicycle Coffee
- Robert Graham
- Roller Rabbit
- Run it Back
- Select Shades Sunglass Outlet
- Simply Southern
- Summersalt
- Sunglass Hut
- Swarovski
- Tailgate Brewery
- Ugg
- Ulta Beauty
- Under Armour
- Vera Bradley
- Victoria’s Secret
- Vineyard Vines
- Zwilling J.A. Henckels Factory Store