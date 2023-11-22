Before You Go: What to Know About Tanger Outlets Nashville

Tanger Outlets Nashville recently opened at Century Farms. If you are looking to do some shopping this holiday season, here are a few things to know before heading out.

The outlet center is located at 4060 Cane Ridge Parkway, Nashville. It is a completely outdoor shopping experience so be prepared for the weather. You can also easily park at the store you would like to visit and quickly shop and head back to your car if you are only seeking a couple of stores.

If you are bringing the kids, Tanger does have an open green space in the middle of the shopping center where you will find a playground, food trucks, or other special events that might be occurring during the holiday season.

There are restrooms throughout the property. You can find six restrooms, one is next to the Adidas store, the Merrell store, next to the Coach store, beside Victoria’s Secret, and next to Journeys.

Take a photo with one of the murals located throughout the center. A few murals are located above store fronts but you can find several where you can grab a photo.

After a day of shopping, there are several choices for food or snacks.

Crumbl Cookies -serve a weekly rotation of cookies

Prince’s Hot Chicken -Nashville Hot Chicken spot that is locally owned

Red Bicycle Coffee- locally owned coffee shop

Tailgate Brewery – the Nashville-owned brewery opened in 2014, creating their own Tennessee-based craft beer.

Here is the list of current stores.

American Eagle Outfitters

Ariat

Banana Republic Factory

Bath & Body Works

Carter’s Babies and Kids

Claire’s

Coach

Columbia Factory Store

Crocs

Crumbl Cookies

Express Factory Outlet

Fossil

Gap Factory

Guess Factory Store

Hollie Ray

Hot Topic

Huk

J. Crew Factory

Jean-Pierre Klifa

Joe’s Jeans

Journeys

Kuhn Rikon

Levi’s Outlet

Lids

Merrell

Michael Kors

Mountain High Outfitters

Nike Factory Store

Noire Nails

Oakley

Old Navy Outlet

Palmetto Moon

Perfumania

Polo Ralph Lauren

Pottery Barn Outlet

Prince’s Hot Chicken

Puma Outlet

Red Bicycle Coffee

Robert Graham

Roller Rabbit

Run it Back

Select Shades Sunglass Outlet

Simply Southern

Summersalt

Sunglass Hut

Swarovski

Tailgate Brewery

Ugg

Ulta Beauty

Under Armour

Vera Bradley

Victoria’s Secret

Vineyard Vines

Zwilling J.A. Henckels Factory Store