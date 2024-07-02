Barefoot Republic Expands Ministry with New Nashville Community Center

Barefoot Republic, a renowned Christian camp dedicated to fostering Christ-centered relationships among individuals and families from diverse backgrounds, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of the Barefoot Republic Community Center (BRCC) in Nashville. For the past 25 years, Barefoot Republic has successfully nurtured connections through its popular day and overnight camps. Now, the organization is expanding its mission by offering a wide range of services at the new community center.

Located in Christ Church at 15354 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN 37211, BRCC is designed to be a hub for community engagement and personal growth. The center offers workout classes, open gym play, athletic and art programs, day camps, worship nights, a kid’s basketball and soccer leagues, meeting spaces, and much more.

“We are beyond excited to open the Barefoot Republic Community Center,” said Tommy Rhodes, Executive Director and Founder of Barefoot Republic. “This new center allows us to further our mission of cultivating Christ-centered relationships in an exciting and comprehensive community space.”

Memberships are available immediately, with several workout classes available. Additionally, BRCC will offer 2-week day camp options during the summer for rising K-6th grade kids. Plus, after-school programs this fall. The community is encouraged to visit and explore the variety of programs and services available.

For more information about Barefoot Republic and the new community center, please visit www.barefootrepublic.org.

