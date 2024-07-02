Dickson Man Arrested After Wife Stabbed, Home Set on Fire

July 2, 2024 – Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested and charged a Dickson man accused of stabbing his wife during a domestic incident on Monday evening.

At the request of 23rd Judicial District Attorney General Ray Crouch, alongside the Dickson Police Department, TBI agents began investigating the incident in the 1200 block of North Charlotte Street, where firefighters responded to a house fire. Authorities found a woman inside the home suffering from multiple stab wounds. During the investigation, agents determined Zachary Mowel (DOB 11/27/1995) attacked his wife, doused her with gasoline, and then set the home on fire. Medics transported the victim to Nashville, where she remains hospitalized.

Agents subsequently arrested Mowel and charged him with Attempted First Degree Murder, Aggravated Arson, Aggravated Assault (Domestic-Related), and Domestic Assault. At the time of this release, he remained in the custody of the Dickson County Jail on $765,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

Source: TBI

