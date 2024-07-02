Health Inspections: Rutherford County Swimming Pools July 2, 2024

These are the public swimming pool health scores for June 25 to July 2, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Establishment
|Score
|Address
|Inspection Type
|Date
|Abbington At Stones River Pool
|100
|1335 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/1/2024
|Bellwood Trace Apartment Pool
|100
|801 Naylor Ave Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/26/2024
|Carlton Landing Kiddie Pool
|100
|6134 Gladstone Avenue Rockvale, TN 37153
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/25/2024
|Carlton Landing Pool
|100
|6134 Gladstone Avenue Rockvale, TN 37153
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/25/2024
|Cedar Hills Neighborhood Pool
|100
|919 Green Valley Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/27/2024
|Courtyard by Marriott Outdoor Pool
|100
|411 Potomac Pl Smyrna , TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/28/2024
|Econo Lodge Inn & Suites Pool
|100
|110 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/26/2024
|Fortress Grove Apts Pool
|100
|3920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/28/2024
|Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool
|100
|341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/27/2024
|Georgetown Square Condominiums
|100
|1500 W Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/1/2024
|Hawthorne Park South Pool #2
|100
|220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/27/2024
|Landmark Apartment Pool
|100
|2827 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/25/2024
|Magnolia Grove HOA Pool
|100
|4003 Hon Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37133
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/25/2024
|Rockvale Meadows Pool
|100
|2224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale, TN 37153
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/28/2024
|Rutherford Park Apts Pool
|100
|554 Agripark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/27/2024
|Rutherford Woodlands Apt. Pool
|100
|1310 Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/25/2024
|Sheffield Park Pool
|100
|3504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/25/2024
|Sterling at Stonecrest Pool
|100
|400 Great Circle Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/25/2024
|Stonebridge at Three Rivers
|100
|2236 Bridgeway Street Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/28/2024
|Summerlake Apt. Pool
|92
|207 National Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/25/2024
|The Cannon Apartments Pool
|98
|203 Eleanor Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/27/2024
|The Dutton Apartments Pool
|96
|1345 Wenlon Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/25/2024
|The Dylan Apartments
|100
|1620 Battleground Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/28/2024
|The Edge Apartments Pool
|100
|3833 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/28/2024
|The Preserve Main Pool
|100
|2315 N. Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/25/2024
|The Preserve Small Pool
|98
|2315 N. Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/25/2024
|The Social Blue Apartments Pool
|100
|2707 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/26/2024
|Three Rivers HOA Kiddie Pool
|100
|2719 Cason Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/28/2024
|Three Rivers HOA Pool
|100
|2719 Cason Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/28/2024
|Vineyards Kiddie Pool
|100
|Woodbridge Ln Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/27/2024
|Arbor Brook Apartment Kiddie Pool
|92
|350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Arbor Brook Apartment Pool
|88
|350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Cason Estates Pool
|92
|1650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Century Autumn Wood Apts Pool
|96
|630 St. Andrews Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Chelsea Place I Main Pool
|98
|805 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Chelsea Place II Pool
|100
|805 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Chelsea Place III Pool
|100
|805 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Cross Creek at Murfreesboro Pool
|84
|490 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/27/2024
|Crossings at Hazelwood Pool
|98
|1350 Hazelwood Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Easton Place Apartment Pool
|100
|1709 Cason Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Everwood At The Avenue Apartment Pool
|93
|915 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/26/2024
|Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool
|96
|341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/26/2024
|Hawthorne Park South Pool #1
|94
|220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Laquinta Inn & Suites Hotel Pool
|96
|2537 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/26/2024
|Laurel Wood Apartment Pool
|100
|281 Country Village Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Laurelwood Apt. Pool II
|100
|282 Country Village Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|LC Murfreesboro Pool
|88
|2355 Adwell St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/27/2024
|Overall Creek Apartments Pool
|5150 Jack Byrnes Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Panther Creek Parc Pool
|96
|3625 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/26/2024
|Parkview Flats Pool
|98
|1306 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/28/2024
|Preston at Hillwood Swimming Pool
|96
|210 Hillwood Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/28/2024
|Primm Springs Kiddie Pool
|98
|3036 Tanglefoot Cove. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/26/2024
|Primm Springs Pool
|98
|3036 Tanglefoot Cove. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/26/2024
|Red Roof Inn Pool
|98
|2282 Armory Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|7/2/2024
|Rock Spring Apartments Pool
|100
|600 Pasadena Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Salem Creek Kiddie Pool
|98
|2725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/26/2024
|Salem Creek Pool
|98
|2725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/26/2024
|Select Inn Pool
|96
|2424 Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Sheffield Park Kiddie Pool
|96
|3504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Springfield Apt Pool
|98
|3726 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/26/2024
|Stones River Apartment Pool
|98
|205 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|The Dylan Apartments Pool
|88
|1620 Battleground Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/27/2024
|The Park @ Leigh Springs Pool
|100
|100 Ashton Cir. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|University Lofts Pool
|100
|1210 Hazelwood, APT E 113 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Vineyards Pool
|96
|Woodbridge Ln Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/27/2024
|Vintage Blackman Pool
|98
|553 Agripark Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/27/2024
|Vintage Gateway
|94
|2107 Lothric Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/26/2024
|Westbury Farms Pool
|98
|2620 New Salem Hwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Weston Park Adult Pool
|97
|3026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Weston Park Kiddie Pool
|97
|3026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Weston Park Main Pool
|95
|3026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
