Health Inspections: Rutherford County July 2, 2024

These are the health scores for June 25 to July 2, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment Score Address Inspection Type Date A Love for Kidz Learning Academy Approval 1511 Elrod St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Child Care Facilities Inspection Routine 6/28/2024 Abbington At Stones River Pool 100 1335 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/1/2024 Arbor Brook Apartment Kiddie Pool 92 350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/25/2024 Arbor Brook Apartment Pool 88 350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/25/2024 Bamboo Oriental Cusine 78 331 Waldron Rd., STE 100 La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Inspection Routine 6/27/2024 Bellwood Trace Apartment Pool 100 801 Naylor Ave Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/26/2024 Carlton Landing Kiddie Pool 100 6134 Gladstone Avenue Rockvale, TN 37153 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/25/2024 Carlton Landing Pool 100 6134 Gladstone Avenue Rockvale, TN 37153 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/25/2024 Cason Estates Pool 92 1650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/25/2024 Cedar Hills Neighborhood Pool 100 919 Green Valley Dr Smyrna, TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/27/2024 Century Autumn Wood Apts Pool 96 630 St. Andrews Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/25/2024 Charlottes Famous Home Cooking Mobile Food Est 2 100 224 Jonathan Way Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service Inspection Routine 6/28/2024 Chelsea Place I Main Pool 98 805 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/25/2024 Chelsea Place II Pool 100 805 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/25/2024 Chelsea Place III Pool 100 805 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/25/2024 Courtyard by Marriott Outdoor Pool 100 411 Potomac Pl Smyrna , TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/28/2024 Cracker Barrel #90 100 138 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Inspection Routine 6/27/2024 Cross Creek at Murfreesboro Pool 84 490 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/27/2024 Crossings at Hazelwood Pool 98 1350 Hazelwood Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/25/2024 Di Mi Campo Restaurant 97 400 B Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Inspection Follow-Up 6/26/2024 DoCo Mobile 100 1311 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Inspection Routine 7/1/2024 Easton Place Apartment Pool 100 1709 Cason Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/25/2024 Econo Lodge Inn & Suites Pool 100 110 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/26/2024 Everwood At The Avenue Apartment Pool 93 915 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/26/2024 Fortress Grove Apts Pool 100 3920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/28/2024 Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool 96 341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/26/2024 Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool 100 341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/27/2024 Georgetown Square Condominiums 100 1500 W Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/1/2024 Hawthorne Park South Pool #1 94 220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/25/2024 Hawthorne Park South Pool #2 100 220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/27/2024 Helens Hot Chicken 67 479 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Suite 120 Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Inspection Routine 6/27/2024 Irish Will Piercing Brand 100 2285 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Body Piercing Studios Inspection Routine 6/27/2024 Jim N Nicks Bar B Que 81 523 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Inspection Routine 7/1/2024 Landmark Apartment Pool 100 2827 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/25/2024 Laquinta Inn & Suites Hotel Pool 96 2537 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/26/2024 Laurel Wood Apartment Pool 100 281 Country Village Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/25/2024 Laurelwood Apt. Pool II 100 282 Country Village Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/25/2024 LC Murfreesboro Pool 88 2355 Adwell St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/27/2024 Lionheart Children's Academy Approval 431 Dejarnette Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Child Care Facilities Inspection Routine 6/25/2024 Magnolia Grove HOA Pool 100 4003 Hon Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37133 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/25/2024 Mixed Grill Gyros 97 5118 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Inspection Follow-Up 6/27/2024 Mur'FREEZ'boro Snak Shak Mobile FSE 100 5019 Halls Hill Pike, Murfreesboro, TN, USA Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Inspection Routine 6/29/2024 Music City Gyro Mobile 1 100 108 Bonifay Dr. Smryna , TN 37167 Food Service Inspection Routine 6/27/2024 Overall Creek Apartments Pool 5150 Jack Byrnes Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/25/2024 Panther Creek Parc Pool 96 3625 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/26/2024 Parkview Flats Pool 98 1306 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/28/2024 Preston at Hillwood Swimming Pool 96 210 Hillwood Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/28/2024 Primm Springs Kiddie Pool 98 3036 Tanglefoot Cove. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/26/2024 Primm Springs Pool 98 3036 Tanglefoot Cove. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/26/2024 Red Roof Inn Hotel 90 2282 Armory Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Hotels Motels Inspection Routine 7/2/2024 Red Roof Inn Pool 98 2282 Armory Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools Routine 7/2/2024 Rock Spring Apartments Pool 100 600 Pasadena Dr Smyrna, TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/25/2024 Rockvale Meadows Pool 100 2224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale, TN 37153 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/28/2024 Rutherford Park Apts Pool 100 554 Agripark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/27/2024 Rutherford Woodlands Apt. Pool 100 1310 Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/25/2024 Salem Creek Kiddie Pool 98 2725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/26/2024 Salem Creek Pool 98 2725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/26/2024 Select Inn Pool 96 2424 Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/25/2024 Sheffield Park Kiddie Pool 96 3504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/25/2024 Sheffield Park Pool 100 3504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/25/2024 Sir Pizza Of Lavergne 100 1925 Madison Sq. Blvd Suite 100 La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Inspection Routine 6/27/2024 Smoqe Signals BBQ Mobile Food Establishment 99 332 Negri Court La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Inspection Routine 6/27/2024 Springfield Apt Pool 98 3726 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/26/2024 Starbucks Drive Thru #10698 99 2904 South Church St. Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service Inspection Follow-Up 6/26/2024 Sterling at Stonecrest Pool 100 400 Great Circle Smyrna, TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/25/2024 Stonebridge at Three Rivers 100 2236 Bridgeway Street Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/28/2024 Stones River Apartment Pool 98 205 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/25/2024 Straight Edge Tattoo 100 2285 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Inspection Routine 6/27/2024 Summerlake Apt. Pool 92 207 National Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/25/2024 The Cannon Apartments Pool 98 203 Eleanor Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/27/2024 The Dutton Apartments Pool 96 1345 Wenlon Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/25/2024 The Dylan Apartments 100 1620 Battleground Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/28/2024 The Dylan Apartments Pool 88 1620 Battleground Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/27/2024 The Edge Apartments Pool 100 3833 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/28/2024 The Park @ Leigh Springs Pool 100 100 Ashton Cir. Smyrna, TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/25/2024 The Parthenon Grille 96 1962 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Inspection Follow-Up 6/28/2024 The Parthenon Grille Lounge 100 1962 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Inspection Routine 6/25/2024 The Preserve Main Pool 100 2315 N. Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/25/2024 The Preserve Small Pool 98 2315 N. Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/25/2024 The Social Blue Apartments Pool 100 2707 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/26/2024 Thida Thai Restaurant 95 10644 Cedar Grove Rd Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Inspection Routine 6/26/2024 Three Rivers HOA Kiddie Pool 100 2719 Cason Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/28/2024 Three Rivers HOA Pool 100 2719 Cason Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/28/2024 Tiny Town Child Care Food 100 5260 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Inspection Follow-Up 6/26/2024 University Lofts Pool 100 1210 Hazelwood, APT E 113 Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/25/2024 Vineyards Kiddie Pool 100 Woodbridge Ln Smyrna, TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/27/2024 Vineyards Pool 96 Woodbridge Ln Smyrna, TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/27/2024 Vintage Blackman Pool 98 553 Agripark Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/27/2024 Vintage Gateway 94 2107 Lothric Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/26/2024 Westbury Farms Pool 98 2620 New Salem Hwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/25/2024 Weston Park Adult Pool 97 3026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/25/2024 Weston Park Kiddie Pool 97 3026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/25/2024 Weston Park Main Pool 95 3026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/25/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

