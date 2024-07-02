Health Inspections: Rutherford County July 2, 2024

These are the health scores for June 25 to July 2, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Establishment
|Score
|Address
|Inspection Type
|Date
|A Love for Kidz Learning Academy
|Approval
|1511 Elrod St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Child Care Facilities Inspection Routine
|6/28/2024
|Abbington At Stones River Pool
|100
|1335 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/1/2024
|Arbor Brook Apartment Kiddie Pool
|92
|350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Arbor Brook Apartment Pool
|88
|350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Bamboo Oriental Cusine
|78
|331 Waldron Rd., STE 100 La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|6/27/2024
|Bellwood Trace Apartment Pool
|100
|801 Naylor Ave Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/26/2024
|Carlton Landing Kiddie Pool
|100
|6134 Gladstone Avenue Rockvale, TN 37153
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/25/2024
|Carlton Landing Pool
|100
|6134 Gladstone Avenue Rockvale, TN 37153
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/25/2024
|Cason Estates Pool
|92
|1650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Cedar Hills Neighborhood Pool
|100
|919 Green Valley Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/27/2024
|Century Autumn Wood Apts Pool
|96
|630 St. Andrews Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Charlottes Famous Home Cooking Mobile Food Est 2
|100
|224 Jonathan Way Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|6/28/2024
|Chelsea Place I Main Pool
|98
|805 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Chelsea Place II Pool
|100
|805 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Chelsea Place III Pool
|100
|805 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Courtyard by Marriott Outdoor Pool
|100
|411 Potomac Pl Smyrna , TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/28/2024
|Cracker Barrel #90
|100
|138 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|6/27/2024
|Cross Creek at Murfreesboro Pool
|84
|490 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/27/2024
|Crossings at Hazelwood Pool
|98
|1350 Hazelwood Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Di Mi Campo Restaurant
|97
|400 B Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Inspection Follow-Up
|6/26/2024
|DoCo Mobile
|100
|1311 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|7/1/2024
|Easton Place Apartment Pool
|100
|1709 Cason Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Econo Lodge Inn & Suites Pool
|100
|110 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/26/2024
|Everwood At The Avenue Apartment Pool
|93
|915 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/26/2024
|Fortress Grove Apts Pool
|100
|3920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/28/2024
|Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool
|96
|341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/26/2024
|Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool
|100
|341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/27/2024
|Georgetown Square Condominiums
|100
|1500 W Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/1/2024
|Hawthorne Park South Pool #1
|94
|220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Hawthorne Park South Pool #2
|100
|220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/27/2024
|Helens Hot Chicken
|67
|479 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Suite 120 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|6/27/2024
|Irish Will Piercing Brand
|100
|2285 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Body Piercing Studios Inspection Routine
|6/27/2024
|Jim N Nicks Bar B Que
|81
|523 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|7/1/2024
|Landmark Apartment Pool
|100
|2827 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/25/2024
|Laquinta Inn & Suites Hotel Pool
|96
|2537 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/26/2024
|Laurel Wood Apartment Pool
|100
|281 Country Village Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Laurelwood Apt. Pool II
|100
|282 Country Village Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|LC Murfreesboro Pool
|88
|2355 Adwell St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/27/2024
|Lionheart Children's Academy
|Approval
|431 Dejarnette Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Child Care Facilities Inspection Routine
|6/25/2024
|Magnolia Grove HOA Pool
|100
|4003 Hon Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37133
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/25/2024
|Mixed Grill Gyros
|97
|5118 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Inspection Follow-Up
|6/27/2024
|Mur'FREEZ'boro Snak Shak Mobile FSE
|100
|5019 Halls Hill Pike, Murfreesboro, TN, USA Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|6/29/2024
|Music City Gyro Mobile 1
|100
|108 Bonifay Dr. Smryna , TN 37167
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|6/27/2024
|Overall Creek Apartments Pool
|5150 Jack Byrnes Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Panther Creek Parc Pool
|96
|3625 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/26/2024
|Parkview Flats Pool
|98
|1306 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/28/2024
|Preston at Hillwood Swimming Pool
|96
|210 Hillwood Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/28/2024
|Primm Springs Kiddie Pool
|98
|3036 Tanglefoot Cove. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/26/2024
|Primm Springs Pool
|98
|3036 Tanglefoot Cove. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/26/2024
|Red Roof Inn Hotel
|90
|2282 Armory Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Inspection Routine
|7/2/2024
|Red Roof Inn Pool
|98
|2282 Armory Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|7/2/2024
|Rock Spring Apartments Pool
|100
|600 Pasadena Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Rockvale Meadows Pool
|100
|2224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale, TN 37153
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/28/2024
|Rutherford Park Apts Pool
|100
|554 Agripark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/27/2024
|Rutherford Woodlands Apt. Pool
|100
|1310 Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/25/2024
|Salem Creek Kiddie Pool
|98
|2725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/26/2024
|Salem Creek Pool
|98
|2725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/26/2024
|Select Inn Pool
|96
|2424 Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Sheffield Park Kiddie Pool
|96
|3504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Sheffield Park Pool
|100
|3504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/25/2024
|Sir Pizza Of Lavergne
|100
|1925 Madison Sq. Blvd Suite 100 La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|6/27/2024
|Smoqe Signals BBQ Mobile Food Establishment
|99
|332 Negri Court La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|6/27/2024
|Springfield Apt Pool
|98
|3726 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/26/2024
|Starbucks Drive Thru #10698
|99
|2904 South Church St. Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Inspection Follow-Up
|6/26/2024
|Sterling at Stonecrest Pool
|100
|400 Great Circle Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/25/2024
|Stonebridge at Three Rivers
|100
|2236 Bridgeway Street Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/28/2024
|Stones River Apartment Pool
|98
|205 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Straight Edge Tattoo
|100
|2285 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Inspection Routine
|6/27/2024
|Summerlake Apt. Pool
|92
|207 National Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/25/2024
|The Cannon Apartments Pool
|98
|203 Eleanor Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/27/2024
|The Dutton Apartments Pool
|96
|1345 Wenlon Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/25/2024
|The Dylan Apartments
|100
|1620 Battleground Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/28/2024
|The Dylan Apartments Pool
|88
|1620 Battleground Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/27/2024
|The Edge Apartments Pool
|100
|3833 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/28/2024
|The Park @ Leigh Springs Pool
|100
|100 Ashton Cir. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|The Parthenon Grille
|96
|1962 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Inspection Follow-Up
|6/28/2024
|The Parthenon Grille Lounge
|100
|1962 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|6/25/2024
|The Preserve Main Pool
|100
|2315 N. Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/25/2024
|The Preserve Small Pool
|98
|2315 N. Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/25/2024
|The Social Blue Apartments Pool
|100
|2707 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/26/2024
|Thida Thai Restaurant
|95
|10644 Cedar Grove Rd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|6/26/2024
|Three Rivers HOA Kiddie Pool
|100
|2719 Cason Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/28/2024
|Three Rivers HOA Pool
|100
|2719 Cason Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/28/2024
|Tiny Town Child Care Food
|100
|5260 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Inspection Follow-Up
|6/26/2024
|University Lofts Pool
|100
|1210 Hazelwood, APT E 113 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Vineyards Kiddie Pool
|100
|Woodbridge Ln Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/27/2024
|Vineyards Pool
|96
|Woodbridge Ln Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/27/2024
|Vintage Blackman Pool
|98
|553 Agripark Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/27/2024
|Vintage Gateway
|94
|2107 Lothric Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/26/2024
|Westbury Farms Pool
|98
|2620 New Salem Hwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Weston Park Adult Pool
|97
|3026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Weston Park Kiddie Pool
|97
|3026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Weston Park Main Pool
|95
|3026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!