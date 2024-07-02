Health Inspections: Rutherford County July 2, 2024

These are the health scores for June 25 to July 2, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

EstablishmentScoreAddressInspection TypeDate
A Love for Kidz Learning AcademyApproval1511 Elrod St Murfreesboro, TN 37130Child Care Facilities Inspection Routine6/28/2024
Abbington At Stones River Pool1001335 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/1/2024
Arbor Brook Apartment Kiddie Pool92350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Public Swimming Pools Routine6/25/2024
Arbor Brook Apartment Pool88350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Public Swimming Pools Routine6/25/2024
Bamboo Oriental Cusine78331 Waldron Rd., STE 100 La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Inspection Routine6/27/2024
Bellwood Trace Apartment Pool100801 Naylor Ave Murfreesboro, TN 37130Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/26/2024
Carlton Landing Kiddie Pool1006134 Gladstone Avenue Rockvale, TN 37153Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/25/2024
Carlton Landing Pool1006134 Gladstone Avenue Rockvale, TN 37153Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/25/2024
Cason Estates Pool921650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128Public Swimming Pools Routine6/25/2024
Cedar Hills Neighborhood Pool100919 Green Valley Dr Smyrna, TN 37167Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/27/2024
Century Autumn Wood Apts Pool96630 St. Andrews Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128Public Swimming Pools Routine6/25/2024
Charlottes Famous Home Cooking Mobile Food Est 2100224 Jonathan Way Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service Inspection Routine6/28/2024
Chelsea Place I Main Pool98805 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130Public Swimming Pools Routine6/25/2024
Chelsea Place II Pool100805 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130Public Swimming Pools Routine6/25/2024
Chelsea Place III Pool100805 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130Public Swimming Pools Routine6/25/2024
Courtyard by Marriott Outdoor Pool100411 Potomac Pl Smyrna , TN 37167Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/28/2024
Cracker Barrel #90100138 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Inspection Routine6/27/2024
Cross Creek at Murfreesboro Pool84490 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128Public Swimming Pools Routine6/27/2024
Crossings at Hazelwood Pool981350 Hazelwood Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130Public Swimming Pools Routine6/25/2024
Di Mi Campo Restaurant97400 B Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Inspection Follow-Up6/26/2024
DoCo Mobile1001311 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Inspection Routine7/1/2024
Easton Place Apartment Pool1001709 Cason Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128Public Swimming Pools Routine6/25/2024
Econo Lodge Inn & Suites Pool100110 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/26/2024
Everwood At The Avenue Apartment Pool93915 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129Public Swimming Pools Routine6/26/2024
Fortress Grove Apts Pool1003920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro, TN 37128Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/28/2024
Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool96341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128Public Swimming Pools Routine6/26/2024
Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool100341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/27/2024
Georgetown Square Condominiums1001500 W Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/1/2024
Hawthorne Park South Pool #194220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128Public Swimming Pools Routine6/25/2024
Hawthorne Park South Pool #2100220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/27/2024
Helens Hot Chicken67479 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Suite 120 Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Inspection Routine6/27/2024
Irish Will Piercing Brand1002285 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37129Body Piercing Studios Inspection Routine6/27/2024
Jim N Nicks Bar B Que81523 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Inspection Routine7/1/2024
Landmark Apartment Pool1002827 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/25/2024
Laquinta Inn & Suites Hotel Pool962537 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Public Swimming Pools Routine6/26/2024
Laurel Wood Apartment Pool100281 Country Village Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167Public Swimming Pools Routine6/25/2024
Laurelwood Apt. Pool II100282 Country Village Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167Public Swimming Pools Routine6/25/2024
LC Murfreesboro Pool882355 Adwell St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Public Swimming Pools Routine6/27/2024
Lionheart Children's AcademyApproval431 Dejarnette Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37130Child Care Facilities Inspection Routine6/25/2024
Magnolia Grove HOA Pool1004003 Hon Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37133Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/25/2024
Mixed Grill Gyros975118 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Inspection Follow-Up6/27/2024
Mur'FREEZ'boro Snak Shak Mobile FSE1005019 Halls Hill Pike, Murfreesboro, TN, USA Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Inspection Routine6/29/2024
Music City Gyro Mobile 1100108 Bonifay Dr. Smryna , TN 37167Food Service Inspection Routine6/27/2024
Overall Creek Apartments Pool5150 Jack Byrnes Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128Public Swimming Pools Routine6/25/2024
Panther Creek Parc Pool963625 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129Public Swimming Pools Routine6/26/2024
Parkview Flats Pool981306 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130Public Swimming Pools Routine6/28/2024
Preston at Hillwood Swimming Pool96210 Hillwood Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128Public Swimming Pools Routine6/28/2024
Primm Springs Kiddie Pool983036 Tanglefoot Cove. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Public Swimming Pools Routine6/26/2024
Primm Springs Pool983036 Tanglefoot Cove. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Public Swimming Pools Routine6/26/2024
Red Roof Inn Hotel902282 Armory Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129Hotels Motels Inspection Routine7/2/2024
Red Roof Inn Pool982282 Armory Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129Public Swimming Pools Routine7/2/2024
Rock Spring Apartments Pool100600 Pasadena Dr Smyrna, TN 37167Public Swimming Pools Routine6/25/2024
Rockvale Meadows Pool1002224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale, TN 37153Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/28/2024
Rutherford Park Apts Pool100554 Agripark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/27/2024
Rutherford Woodlands Apt. Pool1001310 Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/25/2024
Salem Creek Kiddie Pool982725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Public Swimming Pools Routine6/26/2024
Salem Creek Pool982725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Public Swimming Pools Routine6/26/2024
Select Inn Pool962424 Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Public Swimming Pools Routine6/25/2024
Sheffield Park Kiddie Pool963504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro, TN 37128Public Swimming Pools Routine6/25/2024
Sheffield Park Pool1003504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro, TN 37128Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/25/2024
Sir Pizza Of Lavergne1001925 Madison Sq. Blvd Suite 100 La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Inspection Routine6/27/2024
Smoqe Signals BBQ Mobile Food Establishment99332 Negri Court La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Inspection Routine6/27/2024
Springfield Apt Pool983726 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129Public Swimming Pools Routine6/26/2024
Starbucks Drive Thru #10698992904 South Church St. Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service Inspection Follow-Up6/26/2024
Sterling at Stonecrest Pool100400 Great Circle Smyrna, TN 37167Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/25/2024
Stonebridge at Three Rivers1002236 Bridgeway Street Murfreesboro, TN 37128Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/28/2024
Stones River Apartment Pool98205 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Public Swimming Pools Routine6/25/2024
Straight Edge Tattoo1002285 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Tattoo Studios Inspection Routine6/27/2024
Summerlake Apt. Pool92207 National Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/25/2024
The Cannon Apartments Pool98203 Eleanor Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/27/2024
The Dutton Apartments Pool961345 Wenlon Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37130Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/25/2024
The Dylan Apartments1001620 Battleground Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/28/2024
The Dylan Apartments Pool881620 Battleground Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Public Swimming Pools Routine6/27/2024
The Edge Apartments Pool1003833 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/28/2024
The Park @ Leigh Springs Pool100100 Ashton Cir. Smyrna, TN 37167Public Swimming Pools Routine6/25/2024
The Parthenon Grille961962 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Inspection Follow-Up6/28/2024
The Parthenon Grille Lounge1001962 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Inspection Routine6/25/2024
The Preserve Main Pool1002315 N. Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/25/2024
The Preserve Small Pool982315 N. Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/25/2024
The Social Blue Apartments Pool1002707 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/26/2024
Thida Thai Restaurant9510644 Cedar Grove Rd Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Inspection Routine6/26/2024
Three Rivers HOA Kiddie Pool1002719 Cason Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/28/2024
Three Rivers HOA Pool1002719 Cason Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/28/2024
Tiny Town Child Care Food1005260 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Inspection Follow-Up6/26/2024
University Lofts Pool1001210 Hazelwood, APT E 113 Murfreesboro, TN 37129Public Swimming Pools Routine6/25/2024
Vineyards Kiddie Pool100Woodbridge Ln Smyrna, TN 37167Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/27/2024
Vineyards Pool96Woodbridge Ln Smyrna, TN 37167Public Swimming Pools Routine6/27/2024
Vintage Blackman Pool98553 Agripark Murfreesboro, TN 37128Public Swimming Pools Routine6/27/2024
Vintage Gateway942107 Lothric Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129Public Swimming Pools Routine6/26/2024
Westbury Farms Pool982620 New Salem Hwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Public Swimming Pools Routine6/25/2024
Weston Park Adult Pool973026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Public Swimming Pools Routine6/25/2024
Weston Park Kiddie Pool973026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Public Swimming Pools Routine6/25/2024
Weston Park Main Pool953026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Public Swimming Pools Routine6/25/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

