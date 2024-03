The Avett Brothers added more dates to their US tour, including a stop at FirstBank Amphitheater on Friday, September 13th.

Melissa Etheridge, Houndmouth, and Jamestown Revival will be special guests. The tour is in support of their self-titled album, which will be released on May 17th.

Tickets are available for presale on Thursday, March 21st with code KEY. The public sale will begin on Friday, March 22nd. Find tickets here.