Chips Ahoy Announces New improved Recipe

March 20, 2024 – America’s #1 chocolate chip cookie is about to get even better as the Chips Ahoy! brand unveils an MMMproved recipe to its original chocolate chip cookie. The biggest update in nearly 10 years, this recipe will help the brand that is “Here for Happy” make Chips Ahoy! fans even happier by featuring tastier chocolate, the right amount of chocolate chips and just the right cookie texture.

The new recipe for original Chips Ahoy! cookies features a new, tastier chocolate chip,exclusively available in the Chips Ahoy! MMMproved original cookie. These specially blended chocolate chips feature a higher cacao content and a higher concentrate Madagascar vanilla extract resulting in a well-rounded chocolate flavor while reducing bitterness, delivering what our consumers say taste “just right” to them.

Other MMMprovements Chips Ahoy! fans will notice include:

• A richer cookie flavor and creamy chocolate taste featuring the right amount of chocolate chips

• National implementation of a mixing process that creates just the right cookie texture

• New packaging design with a combination of improvements including updates to the logo, an even more “craveable” image of the MMMproved cookie, more prominent background graffiti reflecting the brand personality with a matte packaging finish that all together makes it a more modern and fun design Chips Ahoy! fans will love.

Of course, for an announcement this big, the Chips Ahoy! brand enlisted the help of one of cookie’s biggest A-list fans – Keke Palmer, who will be front-and-center in a new marketing campaign to unveil the new, MMMproved cookie. And to get the party started, Keke is working with Chips Ahoy! to curate the ultimate summer getaway to MMMprove one lucky fan’s summer vacation plans, in a way that is totally Chips Ahoy! x Keke-fied.

“Personally, I’m manifesting lounging poolside in Malibu eating Chips Ahoy! cookies for summer 2024 and now you can too!’ said Palmer. ‘Chips Ahoy! cookies have always been my go-to cookies – but now with even tastier, more decadent chocolate I will be stocking my pantry. Our favorite cookie just got even better!”

The Chips Ahoy! MMMproved Getaway Sweepstakes is a follow-up to last summer’s record-breaking Happiest Birthday Celebration, where two lucky fans and their friends got to party on a Chips Ahoy!-themed yacht to celebrate the brand’s 60th birthday. With this sweeps, the brand is taking fans back to the beach, with an all-expenses paid weekend stay at a luxury beach house in Malibu. (See abbreviated rules below.)

Starting today, Chips Ahoy! fans can enter the Chips Ahoy! MMMProved Getaway Sweepstakes for a chance to win by following Chips Ahoy! cookies on Instagram or Facebook, commenting on the pinned post on the brand’s Instagram feed and Facebook page, either directly or by using this QR code:

The MMMproved Chips Ahoy! cookies will be hitting select store shelves in March and will be available nationwide beginning in April in new, specially marked packaging highlighting the recipe updates.

“Chips Ahoy! cookies have been beloved by generations and have over 53% market share, but in a category where taste is king and many chocolate chip cookies look the same, we wanted to challenge ourselves to step up our quality while staying true to what our fans already love,’ said Sabrina Sierant, Senior Director Chips Ahoy! ‘This was a daunting task, we heard time and again ‘don’t mess with the cookies we love,’ but we knew we could bring Chips Ahoy! fans an even higher quality cookie that maintains all the things they already loved, like just the right amount of chip to cookie ratio. It took testing more than 60 recipes – and five thousand hours in the kitchen – but this Chips Ahoy! MMMproved original blue-bag recipe is the best overall cookie experience we’ve ever created.”

For more information on the MMMproved Chips Ahoy! recipe, the collaboration with Keke Palmer or how to enter for the summer experience of a lifetime in Malibu, follow the brand on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at @ChipsAhoy.

NO PURCHASE OR SCAN NECESSARY. Msg & Data rates apply to Scans. Open to legal residents of 50 U.S. (D.C.) and Puerto Rico 13 years and older. Enter by 5/31/24 at 11:59 pm ET. See Official Rules at www.mmmproved.com for entry requirements, prize details, and odds. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Mondelēz Global LLC