Nashville Detectives Working to Identify Gunman who Robbed Woman at Gunpoint, Took Bulldog

March 20, 2024 – MNPD’s Violent Crimes detectives are working to identify the gunman who on March 5th broke into a Creekwood Drive apartment, robbing a woman of her purse and taking a pocket bulldog that she had been pet sitting.

The victim arrived home and noticed that the dog and crate were gone. When she began searching for the dog, she saw the suspect in the kitchen. He pointed the gun into her stomach and demanded her purse. He fled out the front door and entered the backseat of a dark gray four-door sedan with tinted windows. She then saw that her rear glass door had been broken out.

The suspect is described as a young, thin black man. He wore all black clothing. The dog has reportedly been sold. Detectives want to speak to the buyer.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Source: MNPD