6 Things to Watch for the Titans in Sunday’s Game vs the Jaguars

6 Importance on Week 18

In the grand scheme of things, this game means more to the Jaguars than the Titans, who were eliminated from the playoffs with the Week 15 loss. The Titans are underdogs for the 14th time in 17 games this season, as the Jaguars are favored by 3.5 points. So, what’s there to play for now? Well, we touched on the uncertainty on the future for Henry and Tannehill earlier. This much is certain: This will be the final game for a large number of Titans, as this long and frustrating season comes to an end. As for the Jaguars, they’d win the AFC South with a win, and the Titans sure don’t want them celebrating on their field. Plus, as Mike Vrabel said earlier this week, the Titans want to win because “it (expletive) sucks to lose.”

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

