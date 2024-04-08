6 Live Shows this Week-April 8, 2024

Here are six live shows to attend this week.
1Mitski
April 10-13, 8 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
Indie-rock singer and songwriter Mitski will have a three-night residency at The Ryman. Special guests will be Sarah Kinsley, Sunny War, Cowboy Junkies, and Julia Jacklin.
Find tickets here.
2Grand Ole Opry
Friday, April 12, 7 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
It’s the show that made country music famous. This week’s guest will be Vince Gill, Marcus King, Bill Anderson, Drew Parker, and more.
Find tickets here.
3Disco Biscuits
Friday, April 12, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
Disco Biscuits will bring the “Why We Dance Tour” to Nashville this week.
Find tickets here.
4The Malpass Brothers
Saturday, April 13, 8 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Best known as modern-day troubadours who carry the torch for traditional country music, The Malpass Brothers began singing and playing together professionally at a very young age. Alongside their dad, Chris Malpass Sr., the siblings performed at churches all over the southeast, but they continued to hone their traditional sound by working alongside and among the legends.
Find tickets here.
5Dawson, Price, and Gershwin’s America
Friday-Sunday, April 12-14, 7:30 pm and 2 pm
Nashville Symphony, One Symphony Place, Nashville
Gershwin’s orchestral music defined the American sound, and Jean-Yves Thibaudet joins us for our centennial celebration of Rhapsody in Blue plus his Piano Concerto in F. Gershwin is complemented by Florence Price and William Dawson, whose compositions stemmed from the Black American Experience.
Find tickets here.
6Sessanta
Wednesday, April 10, 8 pm
FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin
A Perfect Circle, Puscifer, and Primus joint Sessanta tour will kick off the season at FirstBank Amphitheater this week.
Find tickets here.