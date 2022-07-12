55th Murfreesboro Antique Show and Sale Feeds Growing Interest in Vintage

During the pandemic, supply-chain issues developed, causing interest in antiques and vintage furniture to explode. Previous to that time, estate sellers and antique stores were having a rough time. Now, inventory often flies out the door. The Murfreesboro Antique Show and Sale will bring a large assortment of quality items to the Middle Tennessee Expo Center from July 15 through July 17, 2022.

According to Charish.com, “Consumers’ spending habits have evolved, including the appetite for resale across every category. In 2020, 48% of Americans bought an item through resale…Among Millennial and Gen Z consumers, 31% report that the pandemic increased their interest in buying used, vintage, or antique furniture online…As the US’s leading online resale destination for home furnishings, Chairish’s sales increased 60% in 2020.”

Previous to the beginning of the pandemic, fashion was the hot resale item. In 2018, fashion comprised 49% of the resale market and furniture was 11%. Now, resale home items are the number one growing resale segment.

Murfreesboro Antique Show attracts some of the finest antique dealers from across the country. They offer a large selection of vintage furniture, decorative home accessories, clocks, fine porcelain, pottery, crafts, fashion jewelry, garden ornaments, giftware, glassware, books, primitives, toys, fine linens and much more. The 8,000 square feet of show space will feature more than 50 dealers bringing mid-century, rustic farmhouse, shabby chic and many other styles.

There are also vendors who offer special services. For example, Fran Riddell Renaissance Collection carries an extensive collection of vintage and antique jewelry. Riddell will also make new, more contemporary jewelry pieces out of family heirlooms. Anyone interested in having her design something new out of something old need only bring it along to see what she can do. She turned one client’s grandmother’s brooch into a dazzling bracelet with pearls.

“The highlight of what I do with my work is not only when a client is lovely to work with,” said Riddell on the event Facebook page, “but more importantly when they are happy with the end result.”

Angela Douscet Boudreaux of Antique Restoration Studio does ceramic restoration. She can repair a piece so the repair doesn’t even show.

“[A] piece was sent to me from Panama City, Florida,” explained Boudreaux, also on the Murfreesboro Antique Show and Sale Facebook page. “[I]t was not only poorly glued, but glued with an expanding foam glue. Once dismantled, the old glue had to be softened and meticulously scraped off with a scalpel. Once I was happy with the removal, it was ready to glue. After curing, there were several cracks and chips to fill, then came the sanding. Using a special non-abrasive paper, I was able to sand the areas without leaving a single scratch making it possible to keep the integrity of the piece. Even the best restorers don’t always have a perfect glue job, especially not items broken in multiple pieces. Things can shift and move, so leveling was the next step. Priming on the inside of the lid and a clear glaze on the outside. Then, we are ready to paint… [using an] airbrush along with several colors for airbrushing and hand-painting, then the fine little black lines and lastly the gold.” She does this using museum grade materials.

Local businesses like Hylabrook Antique Mall and Nashville Restoration have booths, as well as regional antique and vintage shops like Baxter’s Mercantile of Columbia. Midwest favorites are returning, including Art N’ Treasures, Porte Galleries and Weathervane Antiques.

One of Murfreesboro’s longest lasting traditions, both those who have long loved antiques and vintage and those who have just gotten interested need to stop by and take a peek at some of the finest offerings from around the country. Admission is $7 for all three days and it includes free parking.

Murfreesboro Antiques Show and Sale

Middle Tennessee Expo Center

1660 Middle Tennessee Boulevard

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

https://www.murfreesboroantiqueshow.com/

Contact: [email protected]

Hours: Friday and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.