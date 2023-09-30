2023 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 7

Your middle Tennessee high school football scores for Week 7. The below scores are for the following nine counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson.
Cheatham County
Hickman Co. 29 at Cheatham County Central 6
Harpeth 7 at Lewis Co. 26
Sycamore 48 at Maplewood 28
Davidson County
Mt. Juliet 14 at Antioch 31
Cane Ridge 7 at Riverdale 49 (Thu)
Glencliff 0 at Centennial 62
Hillsboro 16 at Nolensville 20
James Lawson 0 at Page 50
Stratford 47 at Hunters Lane 40
John Overton 0 at Independence 35
LaVergne 27 at McGavock 12
Christian Brothers, MO 48 at Lipscomb 21
Knoxville Catholic 12 at MBA 17
Whites Creek 0 at Pearl Cohn 49
Ensworth 42 at Christian Heritage, GA 2
MUS 28 at Father Ryan 24
CPA 51 at Webb School 0
Davidson Academy 19 at FRA 34
Nashville Christian 31 at Goodpasture 30
Dickson County
Creek Wood High 0 at Marshall Co. 41
Dickson County High 6 at Rossview 28
Maury County
Spring Hill 17 at Columbia Central 20
DCA 29 at Mount Pleasant 37
Robertson County
Greenbrier 27 at White House Heritage 15
Jo Byrns 6 at Clay Co. 25
East Robertson 13 at Westmoreland 12
Rutherford County
PURE Academy 12 at Blackman 35
Eagleville 31 at Tennessee Heat 9
Middle Tennessee Christian 6 at South Pittsburg 18
Oakland 49 at Siegel 7 (Thu)
Rockvale 31 at Coffee Co. 7
East Nashville 14 at Smyrna 17
Sumner County
Beech – Open
Cookeville 26 at Gallatin 23
Hendersonville 21 at Springfield 7
Henry Co. 45 at Portland 13
Station Camp 21 at White House 15
Pope John Paul II 34 at BGA 33
Williamson County
Clearwater Academy, FL 34 at Brentwood Academy 25
Pope John Paul II 34 at Battle Ground Academy 33
Montgomery Central 20 at Fairview 34
Brentwood 31 at Franklin 17
Mt. Juliet Christian 0 at Grace Christian 47
Summit 7 at Ravenwood 24
Wilson County
Wilson Central 6 at Lebanon 41
Giles Co. 50 at Watertown 34
Warren Co. 0 at Green Hill 35