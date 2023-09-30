2023 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 7

Your middle Tennessee high school football scores for Week 7. The below scores are for the following nine counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson.

Cheatham County

Hickman Co. 29 at Cheatham County Central 6

Harpeth 7 at Lewis Co. 26

Sycamore 48 at Maplewood 28

Davidson County

Mt. Juliet 14 at Antioch 31

Cane Ridge 7 at Riverdale 49 (Thu)

Glencliff 0 at Centennial 62

Hillsboro 16 at Nolensville 20

James Lawson 0 at Page 50

Stratford 47 at Hunters Lane 40

John Overton 0 at Independence 35

LaVergne 27 at McGavock 12

Christian Brothers, MO 48 at Lipscomb 21

Knoxville Catholic 12 at MBA 17

Whites Creek 0 at Pearl Cohn 49

Ensworth 42 at Christian Heritage, GA 2

MUS 28 at Father Ryan 24

CPA 51 at Webb School 0

Davidson Academy 19 at FRA 34

Nashville Christian 31 at Goodpasture 30

Dickson County

Creek Wood High 0 at Marshall Co. 41

Dickson County High 6 at Rossview 28

Maury County

Spring Hill 17 at Columbia Central 20

DCA 29 at Mount Pleasant 37

Robertson County

Greenbrier 27 at White House Heritage 15

Jo Byrns 6 at Clay Co. 25

East Robertson 13 at Westmoreland 12

Rutherford County

PURE Academy 12 at Blackman 35

Eagleville 31 at Tennessee Heat 9

Middle Tennessee Christian 6 at South Pittsburg 18

Oakland 49 at Siegel 7 (Thu)

Rockvale 31 at Coffee Co. 7

East Nashville 14 at Smyrna 17

Sumner County

Beech – Open

Cookeville 26 at Gallatin 23

Hendersonville 21 at Springfield 7

Henry Co. 45 at Portland 13

Station Camp 21 at White House 15

Pope John Paul II 34 at BGA 33

Williamson County

Clearwater Academy, FL 34 at Brentwood Academy 25

Montgomery Central 20 at Fairview 34

Brentwood 31 at Franklin 17

Mt. Juliet Christian 0 at Grace Christian 47

Summit 7 at Ravenwood 24

Wilson County

Wilson Central 6 at Lebanon 41

Giles Co. 50 at Watertown 34

Warren Co. 0 at Green Hill 35