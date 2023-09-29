Top 5 SEC Matchups of The Weekend, Spreads, and Where to Watch – Week 5

Every SEC team that plays this week is playing another SEC team. Let the chaos commence. Rivalries are being renewed and the story of the season is being written. Here are our top five SEC games for week 5:

#5 Georgia 1 at Auburn (UGA -14.5)

2:30 CT, September 30th, 2023, on CBS

It’s The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry and the first chapter of it for Auburn under new Head Coach, Hugh Freeze. Speaking of firsts, this will be Georgia’s first road game of the season, in the always dangerous Jordan-Hare, after a 4-0 start that Dawg fans would still call a little slow. Can Auburn set the college football world on fire or will the Bulldog handle their business?

#4. Texas A&M at Arkansas (A&M -6.0)

11:00 CT, September 30th, 2023, on SECN

Reports came out Wednesday that A&M quarterback, Conner Weigman, will miss the remainder of the season with a foot injury. In steps Max Johnson to lead the Aggies into Jerry’s World to take on a hungry Razorbacks team led by KJ Jefferson who would love to win this rivalry game on the big stage after giving LSU a run for their money last week. Overlook the Hogs at your own peril.

#3. Florida at Kentucky (UK -1.0)

11:00 CT, September 30th, 2023, on ESPN

After a two game home stand for the Gators that featured a stellar showing against Tennessee and a less than inspiring one against Charlotte, Florida heads to Lexington to take on a Kentucky program that has given them plenty of issues over the past few years. This will be the Wildcats first true test of the season and fortunately for them, it comes at home. We should know a lot more about this Kentucky team by Saturday night.

#2. South Carolina at Tennessee (TENN -11.5)

6:30 CT, September 30th, 2023, on SECN

This game means the world to the fans in Tennessee orange after what happened last season at the hands of South Carolina, and Neyland will be rocking Saturday night as the Gamecocks roll into Knoxville to face down the Volunteers in their Dark Mode uniforms backed by a sold-out crowd. Spencer Rattler could once again find success against Tennessee’s secondary which has been suspect lately but their pass rush has been strong, and the Gamecocks O-Line has struggled so will he have time to exploit the Vols weakness? That matchup could be key in this one.

#1. LSU 13 at Ole Miss 20 (LSU -2.5)

5:00 CT, September 30th, 2023, on ESPN

Ole Miss is coming off a disappointing showing against Alabama after a week filled with attention and energy. If Lane Kiffin is going to keep talking the talk, he needs to start walking the walk. This week is a great opportunity for the Rebs to do so as they host the LSU Tigers. LSU is coming off a close rivalry matchup with Arkansas. Will they be bruised and battered or sharpened and focused? On the road in the SEC, it has to be the latter or both.