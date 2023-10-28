2023 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 11

The final week of regular season of Middle Tennessee high school football is underway, and we have the full weekend scoreboard right here so you can stay up to date on all the Mid-State action. This article will be updated as games go final.
The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.
Cheatham County
Lawrence Co. 48 at Cheatham County Central 6
Hickman Co. 28 at Harpeth 36
Sycamore 51 at Stewart Co. 17 (Thu)
Davidson County
Antioch 28 at LaVergne 14
Smyrna 33 at Cane Ridge 21 (Thu)
James Lawson 51 at Glencliff 0 (Thu)
Centennial 48 at Hillsboro 13 (Thu)
Hunters Lane 21 at Portland 42 (Thu)
Franklin 28 at Nashville Overton 6 (Thu)
Stratford 0 at East Nashville 35 (Thu)
RePublic 6 at Maplewood 48 (Thu)
McGavock 6 at Stewarts Creek 45
McCallie 28 at Lipscomb 34
Brentwood Academy 21 at MBA 24 (Thu)
Marshall Co. 17 at Pearl Cohn 42
Christian Brothers 7 at Ensworth 17
Warren Co. 16 at Father Ryan 49
Davidson Academy 6 at CPA 38
FRA 48 at Pope John Paul 6
Goodpasture 6 at BGA 41
Dickson County
White House 28 at Creek Wood High 21
Clarksville Northwest 29 at Dickson County High 43
Maury County
Lincoln Co. 19 at Columbia Central 35 (Thu)
Loretto 56 at Mount Pleasant 52
Spring Hill 22 at Franklin Co. 39 (Thu)
Robertson County
White House Heritage 0 at Fairview 14 (Thu)
Beech 24 at Springfield 10 (Thu)
Red Boiling Springs 27 at Jo Byrns 24 (Thu)
Greenbrier 21 at Montgomery Central 12
Jackson Co. 14 at East Robertson 62
Rutherford County
Coffee Co. 14 at Blackman 31
Cornersville 14 at Eagleville 23 (Thu)
Antioch 28 at La Vergne 14
Ezell-Harding 7 at MTCS 51 (Thu)
Riverdale 25 at Oakland 24
Siegel 20 at Rockvale 7
Smyrna 33 at Cane Ridge 21
Sumner County
Beech 24 at Springfield 10 (Thu)
Lebanon 30 at Gallatin 32
Hendersonville 13 at Henry Co. 31 (Thu)
Hunters Lane 21 at Portland 42 (Thu)
Whites Creek 7 at Station Camp 42
Westmoreland 37 at Trousdale Co 0
White House 28 at Creek Wood 21
FRA 48 at Pope John Paul II 6
Williamson County
Brentwood Academy 21 at MBA 24 (Thu)
Goodpasture 6 at Battle Ground Academy 41
Ravenwood 0 at Brentwood High 17
Centennial 48 at Hillsboro 13 (Thu)
White House Heritage 0 at Fairview 14 (Thu)
Franklin 28 at Nashville Overton 6 (Thu)
Grace Christian 14 at Columbia Academy 49 (Thu)
Independence 17 at Summit 32
Nolensville 14 at Page 45 (Thu)
Wilson County
Cookeville 34 at Wilson Central 8
Watertown 63 at Community 0 (Thu)
Green Hill 35 at Mt Juliet 3
Lebanon 30 at Gallatin 32