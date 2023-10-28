2023 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 11

The final week of regular season of Middle Tennessee high school football is underway, and we have the full weekend scoreboard right here so you can stay up to date on all the Mid-State action. This article will be updated as games go final.

The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

Cheatham County

Lawrence Co. 48 at Cheatham County Central 6

Hickman Co. 28 at Harpeth 36

Sycamore 51 at Stewart Co. 17 (Thu)

Davidson County

Antioch 28 at LaVergne 14

Smyrna 33 at Cane Ridge 21 (Thu)

James Lawson 51 at Glencliff 0 (Thu)

Centennial 48 at Hillsboro 13 (Thu)

Hunters Lane 21 at Portland 42 (Thu)

Franklin 28 at Nashville Overton 6 (Thu)

Stratford 0 at East Nashville 35 (Thu)

RePublic 6 at Maplewood 48 (Thu)

McGavock 6 at Stewarts Creek 45

McCallie 28 at Lipscomb 34

Marshall Co. 17 at Pearl Cohn 42

Christian Brothers 7 at Ensworth 17

Warren Co. 16 at Father Ryan 49

Davidson Academy 6 at CPA 38

FRA 48 at Pope John Paul 6

Goodpasture 6 at BGA 41

Dickson County

White House 28 at Creek Wood High 21

Clarksville Northwest 29 at Dickson County High 43

Maury County

Lincoln Co. 19 at Columbia Central 35 (Thu)

Loretto 56 at Mount Pleasant 52

Spring Hill 22 at Franklin Co. 39 (Thu)

Robertson County

White House Heritage 0 at Fairview 14 (Thu)

Beech 24 at Springfield 10 (Thu)

Red Boiling Springs 27 at Jo Byrns 24 (Thu)

Greenbrier 21 at Montgomery Central 12

Jackson Co. 14 at East Robertson 62

Rutherford County

Coffee Co. 14 at Blackman 31

Cornersville 14 at Eagleville 23 (Thu)

Ezell-Harding 7 at MTCS 51 (Thu)

Riverdale 25 at Oakland 24

Siegel 20 at Rockvale 7

Sumner County

Lebanon 30 at Gallatin 32

Hendersonville 13 at Henry Co. 31 (Thu)

Whites Creek 7 at Station Camp 42

Westmoreland 37 at Trousdale Co 0

Williamson County

Ravenwood 0 at Brentwood High 17

Grace Christian 14 at Columbia Academy 49 (Thu)

Independence 17 at Summit 32

Nolensville 14 at Page 45 (Thu)

Wilson County

Cookeville 34 at Wilson Central 8

Watertown 63 at Community 0 (Thu)

Green Hill 35 at Mt Juliet 3

