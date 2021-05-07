Pilgrimage Festival is back for 2021, taking place September 25-26,2021 at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin (239 Franklin Rd).
The lineup includes:
- Dave Matthews Band
- The Black Keys
- Maren Morris
- Cage the Elephant
- Khruangan
- Black Pumas
- Amos Lee
- Tanya Tucker
- Better Than Ezra
- Houndmouth
- Tank & the Bangas
- Valerie June
- JD McPherson
- Jamestown Revival
- Low Cut Connie
- Robert Finley
- Katie Pruitt
- Morgan Wade
- Larry Fleet
- Harlem Gospel Travelers
- Hailey Whitters
- Dylan LeBlanc
- Anna Vaus
- Blessing Offor
- Natalie Madigan
For the Little Pilgrims stage, the lineup announced is Ralph’s World, The Farmer and Adele, Drumin Synch, Tom Mason and Buccaneers, Michael Durant, and School of Rock.
“Tennessee thrives on live music and we’ve been in a musical drought for the past year,” Griffin shared with Billboard. “Pilgrimage is a one-of-a-kind festival experience, showcasing the best music, food, libations, and crafts the region has to offer. We can’t wait to deliver one of the most exciting and diverse lineups of our seven-year history this September. Let’s bring the music back to Franklin.”
Visit the Pilgrimage Festival website here for more information.
A portion of every ticket sale goes to MusicCares, Friends of Franklin Parks, The Heritage Foundation, High Hopes Development Center, BrightStone, Graceworks Ministries, and Mercy Community Healthcare.