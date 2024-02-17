YMCA Of Middle Tennessee Receives Grant Funding For Water Safety Education

The YMCA of Middle Tennessee was recently awarded a $182,400 grant as part of a larger $500,000 allocation divided among Ys across the state to implement water safety education programming.

The funding awarded to YMCA associations across the state will enable local YMCAs to expand water safety education to an additional 15 counties, distribute 100,000 pieces of water safety education collateral, and host a coordinated statewide water safety education campaign during National Water Safety Month in May.

In addition to its existing drowning prevention programming at YMCA locations, the YMCA of Middle Tennessee will also deliver drowning prevention education in counties outside of its current service area. Those counties may be without public pools or YMCA facilities, but have rivers and lakes frequently accessed by the community.

“Water safety education is very important for those who participate in any water activity,” said Ted Cornelius, executive director of the Tennessee State Alliance of YMCAs. “We have YMCAs in our state that do not operate a pool, but who are still participating in the grant by providing education resources to help minimize the risk of drowning.”

Additionally, Middle Tennessee will also distribute 28,571 coloring books across its 13 family wellness centers. Last year, the YMCA of Middle Tennessee provided swim lessons to more than 4,000 youth, building confidence through water safety.