Wynonna Judd, Tyler Childers, Ben Folds to Perform Benefit Concert at City Winery

An Evening with Abby Hamilton, Ben Folds, Gabe Lee, Jeremy Short, Lindsay Lou, SG Goodman, Tyler Childers and Wynonna Judd and more to be announced benefiting Healing Appalachia and the Hello in There Foundation will take place at City Winery on Sunday, January 28, at 7:30 pm. Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 12th at 10 am.

Healing Appalachia is a non-profit organization that produces events to support communities of recovery, building together a more prosperous, healthy and sustainable Appalachia free from addiction.

The Hello in There Foundation is an initiative established by the family of John Prine, to honor his memory and continue the love, kindness and generosity he shared with the world. The work of the foundation is inspired and guided by John’s simple song title, Hello In There.

Find tickets here.