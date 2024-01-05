Nashville Staple Friedman’s Army Navy Surplus Store to Close

A longstanding retailer in Nashville will close in 2024.

WKRN reports Friedman’s Army Navy surplus store announced it will close its doors in June of 2024. The store has been open in Nashville since 1949, and has resided at its current location in Hillsboro Village since 1972.

On X, they shared, “Yup, it’s true. We’re closing up shop. After 74 years as a locally owned & operated small business, we figure it has been a good run us. So come on by, make a few last memories (and maybe pick up an item or 2), and wish us well as we sunset a Nashville original.”

The owners have decided to retire. The building sits at 2101 21st Avenue, Nashville with the recognizable sign of a soldier, and memorable messages over the years will soon be a memory.

Shoppers can find seasonal gear, outdoor gear, and military supplies at the store. Often you can purchase surplus items new and used combat boots.

Owned by the Friedman family, the original store opened on Fourth Avenue in downtown Nashville. A second location was opened on Nolensville Road where LaHacienda previously operated. After the downtown Nashville location closed, the current Hillsboro Village store opened in 1972. Some of the employees at Friedman’s have worked there for 30 years. In 2021, founder, Harry Friedman died.

Hours of operation for the store are Tuesday- Saturday, 9:30 am – 6 pm, closed on Sunday and Monday.