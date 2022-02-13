Middle Tennessee Lane Closure Report February 13-16, 2022

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 including bridge repair from the I-40 split to the I-440 split, mm 51

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple alternating lane closures and multiple alternating ramp closures on I-24 between the I-40 split and the I-440 split for milling, paving and striping. (mm 51- 53)

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. (excluding weekends), There will be lane closures on I-24 EB for traffic shift and construction activities.Miscellaneous safety improvements on I-24 at SR 171 (Old Hickory Blvd) EB ramp (exit 62), including grading, drainage, and paving.

The interchange modification on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Pkwy (exit 60), including grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. There will be temporary intermittent lane closures of the I-24 EB ramp to finish joint sealant. One lane will remain open at all times on Hickory Hollow Pkwy.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from Old Hickory Blvd. to Arlington Ave (mm 216-217)

• Nightly (excluding weekends), 8p.m. – 5a.m., There will be multiple alternating lane closures and multiple alternating ramp closures on I-40 between Old Hickory Blvd. and Arlington Ave. for traffic loops and striping.

DAVIDSON / RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Part 2) , mm 53- mm80

• Nightly, 8p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be left lane closures EB and WB for overhead sign foundation work in the median from MM 53 to MM 65. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving mm108 – 119

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Milling and Paving Operations. North and South directions. Troopers to be utilized. Ramps to be closed nightly when activity is performed in those areas. 1 ramp will be closed at a time. Ramp to be operational again the following morning.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65I-65 Interchange as Buckner Road

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-65 NB and SB from MM 55.40 to MM 56.00 for asphalt coring on the shoulder.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, I-840

The repair of the bridges on I-840 over South Garrison Branch MM 15 – 17

• 24/7, I-840 WB lane will be closed to do bridge repair work. WB traffic will be shifted to the EB side lane 1, all eastbound traffic will be running on lane 2/shoulder. Traffic will remain in one lane, for both directions for the entirety of the project.

• Daily, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., rolling roadblock to allow crews to restripe the detour from the snow plows from the recent snow events.

WILSON COUNTY, I-40

Bridge widening on SR 171 over I-40 – from mm 225 to mm 226

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., I-40 EB and WB will have intermittent lane closures for bridge widening activities.

CHEATHAM COUNTY SR 455

Grade, drain, pave of SR 455 + Levee construction (by others)

• 24/7, Continuous Full Road closure for the construction of levee (by others), box culvert, stream relocation and roadway construction from SR 49 to AO Smith entrance. Riverbluff Park entrance will remain open to the public. Access to AO Smith from SR 12 will remain open.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 1

Full and partial depth repair of Portland Cement Concrete pavement and sidewalk on US 41 (US 70S, SR 1 Murfreesboro Road) from near Fesslers Lane (LM 20) to near Foster Ave (mm 20 – mm 20.32)

• 2/11 – 2/14, continuous, There will be alternating lane closures on Murfreesboro Rd from Fesslers Lane to Foster Ave to remove and repour damaged concrete. • Nightly, excluding weekends, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Murfreesboro Rd from Fesslers Lane to Foster Ave to remove damaged concrete.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Parkway) – Piedmont Move Prior

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer and overhead power. Flaggers will be utilized. There will also be a full closure of Fairview Drive for road grading and underground communications; detour will be in place.

MACON COUNTY, SR 52

Traffic Signal Installation at Ellington Drive

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 52 at Ellington Drive for Traffic Signal installation.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 12

Bicycles and Pedestrian Facilities

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sidewalk construction. Contractor to utilize 1 lane of traffic for safety and construction.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 13

Consisting of: the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall and paving on S.R. 149 and S.R. 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. MM 17-19

• Daily, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., bridge work, and/or paving operations. Mayhew Road will remain closed. Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the phase four alignment as switched on 11/7/20. Width reduced to 22′ for entire project.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 76 AND SR 112

Intersection Improvements. Grading, Drainage and Construction of Retaining walls.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Grading Operations, Lane closures will be intermittent

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

LPLM: Town of Smyrna Street Scapes on SR 1

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR 266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 (LM 5.0) to east of I-840 (LM 9).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations along SR 266 for construction activities.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 6

Bridge work

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent lane closures for TDOT M&T to drill bridge decks on Nashville Pike.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 25

Gateway Drive Extension

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 25 near Barry Lane for road widening activities.

SUMNER COUNTY, SR 174

Local Programs: Goodlettsville traffic flow improvements and traffic signal upgrades

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be a lane closure on eastbound SR-174 (Long Hollow Pk) before Caldwell Dr for construction of a concrete island and curb ramps.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 6

Grading, drainage and paving work on SR 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore’s Lane (LM 15.93) to Concord Road (18.53) – (mm 15.93 – 18.53)

• Daily 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., We anticipate needing intermittent stoppages of traffic and/or temporary lane closures (one direction at a time) for various construction activities and utility work throughout the project. There will be extended delays and possible lane closures for utility operations for the following side roads: Ashby, Drive, Holly Tree Gap Road, Long Street, West Concord, Wikle Road and Mt. View Road. There will be intermittent stoppages of traffic, one direction at a time, for flagging, milling, and paving operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Local Programs: Sr-96 West Multi-Use Trail

• 2/10 – 2/11, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure on SR-106 for water line relocationGrading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for utility relocations and grading work.

WILLIAMSON SR 106

The replacement of a 60″ corrugated metal pipe on US 431 (SR 106) at MM 13.65

• Continuous, Continuous Full Road closure on SR 106 (Lewisburg Pk) between Carnton Ln and Eastern Flank Cir until June 30th for culvert replacement. Traffic will be detoured via SR 6 (Columbia Ave) and SR 397 (Mack Hatcher Pkwy). Detour signs will be in place.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 397

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on SR 397 (Mack Hatcher Pkwy) from south of SR 96 to east of US 431 (SR 106)

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures in both directions on Mack Hatcher at Hillsboro Road for punchlist items and also on Hillsboro Road northbound to perform punchlist items.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures in both directions on Highway 96W between Front Street and Boyd Mill Avenue for punchlist items. Flaggers will be utilized.

WILSON COUNTY SR 171

Bridge widening on SR 171 over I-40, mm 4.57 – 5.29

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., SR 171 will have intermittent lane closures for bridge widening activities.

>>MAINTENANCE & UTILITIES

*NOTE: All pothole repairs are weather contingent

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

Emergency pothole repairs

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m, Single, alternating lane and shoulder closures in both directions of I-24 from MM 32 to MM 36 for emergency pothole repairs.

• Daily, 9a.m. – 3 p.m., Single, alternating lane and shoulder closures in both directions of I-24 between SR 171 OHB exit and Haywood Lane exit 57 for emergency pothole repairs mm 56 – 63.22

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

Emergency Pothole Repair

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Single, alternating lane and shoulder closures in both directions of I-40 from McCrory Lane exit 192 to SR 251 OHB exit 199 for emergency pothole repairs. (mm 191.80 – 201)

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-440

Emergency Pothole Repair

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Ramp, lanes and shoulder closure of I-440E at I-65 S for emergency pothole repairs. MM 5

SMITH COUNTY I-40

Emergency In-place paving on I-40 in Smith County

• Daily, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m., I-40 EB and WB will have intermittent lane closures for emergency paving activities. Mm 250 – 258

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

Milling and Paving

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Various lane and shoulder closures for milling and paving on SR 155 westbound.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

Roadway repair/patching

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Alternating lane and shoulder closures in both directions of Harding Pike from Vine Ct. to Woodlawn Dr. for roadway repair and patching.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 24

Roadway patching

• Daily, 9 a.m – 3 p.m. Alternating lane closures in both directions of Charlotte Pike from 51st Ave. to 28th Ave. for roadway patching.

