Woman Wanted in Assault Case Involving Juveniles in Murfreesboro

November 15, 2023 – Detectives are hoping to identify a person of interest for questioning in an aggravated assault case.

On Nov. 11, 2023, three juveniles told police they got into an argument with a woman who was being rude and disrespectful while at the cash register at the Dollar General on Bradyville Pike. The juveniles left the store and were walking down Bradyville, they noticed the same woman driving a silver Mustang drive by at a high rate of speed. The driver made a U-turn, speeding back toward the juveniles, almost hitting them.

If anyone recognizes her, please call Detective Jenna Petersen at 629-201-5643.

Source: Murfreesboro Police Department

