FRANKLIN, Tenn. (June 6, 2022) – Williamson Medical Group (WMG) and Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee (BJIT) are hosting a ribbon-cutting event officially celebrating their clinic openings at 7216 Nolensville Road in Nolensville on Wednesday, June 8 from 10 a.m. to noon. The ribbons will be cut at 10:30 a.m., followed by light refreshments.

WMG provides urgent and primary care at the Nolensville location. John Thompson, M.D., a Nolensville native and primary care physician at WMG, and Donald Patterson, M.D., an internal medicine physician, are based in the new clinic. The facility also houses a Williamson Medical Center lab draw station. WMG accepts walk-ins or patients can schedule an appointment by calling 615-791-2300. WMG is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

BJIT is offering orthopaedic urgent care and rehabilitation services, including physical therapy, in Nolensville. The orthopaedic urgent care team includes, Matthew Hughes, PA-C, Laura Sharp, FNP-BC, and Katie Norwine, NP-C. Physical therapy is led by Elaine Radley, PT, and Lora Torrey, PTA.

For convenient urgent care seven days a week, the clinic is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walk-ins at the orthopaedic urgent care are accepted, or patients may schedule an appointment online or by calling 615-791-2321. Hours of operation for physical therapy are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. To schedule a physical therapy appointment, please call 615-791-2320.

ABOUT WILLIAMSON MEDICAL CENTER

Williamson Medical Center offers comprehensive inpatient and outpatient services, 24-hour emergency care, preventive health screenings and wellness activities. Services offered by Williamson Medical Center are developed to provide the most cost-effective, convenient and accessible healthcare possible. More than 825 providers represent over 70 medical specialties and sub-specialties. The caliber of physicians and care at Williamson Medical Center continues to advance the way healthcare is delivered to our region with compassion and convenience unique to WMC. Our campus also houses Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center, which provides pediatric emergent and inpatient care, and Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee – the region’s premiere destination for orthopaedic excellence. In addition, WMC’s Williamson Medical Group includes more than 40 providers offering everything from primary care to surgery to pulmonary and sleep medicine. For more information, visit WilliamsonMedicalCenter.org.

ABOUT WILLIAMSON MEDICAL GROUP

Williamson Medical Group is a family of physicians and mid-level providers who practice breast surgery and navigation, family medicine, general surgery/surgical critical care, gastroenterology, gerontology, internal medicine, internal medicine and pediatrics, neurology/vascular neurology, pulmonary and sleep medicine, supportive and palliative care services and travel medicine. With offices in Franklin, Brentwood, Thompson’s Station and Nolensville, the physicians and staff at WMG are focused on delivering exceptional health care to the members of our community. For more information on WMG and its physicians, please visit www.WilliamsonMedicalGroup.com.

ABOUT BONE AND JOINT INSTITUTE OF TENNESSEE

Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee was formally established in 2018, but its legacy goes back to 1979 with the founding of Franklin Bone & Joint Clinic. In 2009 the successful practice was acquired by a larger healthcare organization and continued to thrive under the leadership of long-time Bone and Joint surgeons. In 2017 Williamson Medical Center announced plans for Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee, a partnership between the Franklin hospital and more than a dozen orthopaedic specialists. Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee offers a destination for orthopaedic excellence staffed by nationally recognized surgeons with expertise in fracture care, joint replacement, sports injuries and spinal care. Additional locations have been added in Tollgate Medical Plaza in Thompson’s Station and Nolensville which provide Orthopaedic Urgent Care and Physical Therapy services to other communities within Williamson County. For more information visit BoneAndJointTN.org.